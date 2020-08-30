Eastern Idaho and the Central mountains are expected to soon make a dramatic swing from unseasonably cold to near-record high temperatures this week, according to the National Weather Service.
A rare blast of winter in August brought snow to the central Idaho mountains from Monday morning through mid-afternoon, said Alex DeSmet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
"The data on some of the high-elevation platforms would certainly suggest it has been snowing at least lightly this morning," DeSmet said.
He said there was a heavy snow event on Labor Day in 2015, but snow is typically uncommon — even in the highlands — until Labor Day through early October.
DeSmet said a frost advisory has been issued for Monday night through Tuesday morning for the Arco and Mud Lake areas and for the Upper Snake River Plain, including Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony and Sugar City, among other cities.
"Near-freezing temperatures may damage crops and other sensitive vegetation," the frost advisory states.
The cold spell is expected to make an about-face on Friday and Saturday, however, when temperatures throughout central and Eastern Idaho should rise back into the 90s, to near-record levels.
"Talk about a roller coaster week," DeSmet said.