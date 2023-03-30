Industrial Metal Enterprises recently celebrated its 30-year anniversary with a luncheon to thank their customers. The company sells metal and welding supplies in their store, but it also makes farm machinery repairs and builds conveyors, augers and decks for various food plants including Basic American Foods, Lamb Weston and Amy’s Kitchen.
Over the years, the company, located just west of Blackfoot, has been able to purchase state-of-the-art equipment, including a water jet and an auger flight-making machine, which is the only one west of the Mississippi River. This opportunity has brought them customers from all over the country.
Chad Mitchell, an owner of Industrial Metal Enterprises, said, “It's just grown a little every year, and now we have around 65 employees.”
The company maintains the goal in mind to preserve and care for its employees.
“The most important thing is taking care of our employees and making sure they can all live a good lifestyle. We try to keep a family-oriented mindset to what we do,” said Rick David, the second owner of Industrial Metal Enterprises.
Both Chad and David have been in the company for roughly 20 years. They became partial owners 15 years ago and then together fully purchased the company five years ago.
Tom Mitchell, the founder of Industrial Metal Enterprises and Chad’s father, found himself bouncing between different welding and construction jobs due to funding being stripped away from the various companies. Fed up with the situation and unwilling to go sit on the bench at the union, he decided to open his mom-and-pop shop with the help of his wife, Kathey Mitchell, called Tom’s Welding, Fabrication and Repair.
“If I can make a living for somebody else, then I can make a living for myself,” Tom said. “When I started the company, I didn’t do it without my family. My wife was right at my side and she may have saved us a time or two with her strength of mind.”
Because the company had soon started to work with industrial companies more than agricultural companies, Tom changed the name to Industrial Metal Enterprises.
“I found two young men that I 100 percent trust, one is my son and the other is like a son,” Tom said. “That makes me feel quite comfortable and pleased, but at the same time, turning (the business) loose is a little bitter. A lot of people can’t wait to get out of their career, but I totally enjoyed my career.”
Tom and Kathey lost their youngest son 20 years ago when he was 19 years old. Tom said that had he still been around, he and Chad would’ve been the owners of the company rather than David.
“(David) came along just prior to our son passing away,” Tom said. “I could see he was a special guy: He was sharp as can be, a hard worker, and just fit right in. Nobody can take the place of our son, but he comes closer than anybody else in the world.”
The company frequently makes donations to schools and children’s sports.
“We always try to donate to the kids because they’re our future,” Chad said.
