Chad Mitchell and Rick David

Chad Mitchell and Rick David own Industrial Metal Enterprises, which recently celebrated its 30-year anniversary.

 Photo courtesy of Tom Mitchell

Industrial Metal Enterprises recently celebrated its 30-year anniversary with a luncheon to thank their customers. The company sells metal and welding supplies in their store, but it also makes farm machinery repairs and builds conveyors, augers and decks for various food plants including Basic American Foods, Lamb Weston and Amy’s Kitchen.

Over the years, the company, located just west of Blackfoot, has been able to purchase state-of-the-art equipment, including a water jet and an auger flight-making machine, which is the only one west of the Mississippi River. This opportunity has brought them customers from all over the country.

Tom and Kathey Mitchell

Tom and Kathey Mitchell, the original owners of Industrial Metal Enterprises.

