On Friday, January 22, 2021, at approximately 6:06 P.M., Idaho State Police investigated a crash on State Highway 39 near milepost 16, in Aberdeen.
Robin R. Burdick, 68, of Idaho Falls, was driving northbound on SH39 in a 2017 Volvo Semi. Burdick lost control of the vehicle and drove onto the sidewalk, stopping between a power pole and a building.
Burdick was wearing a seatbelt. He was transported by ground ambulance to the Power County Hospital in American Falls, where he was pronounced deceased.
Next of kin have been notified.
The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.