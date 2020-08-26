The East Idaho area will go abruptly from the current hot weather to much cooler temperatures starting late Sunday, according to the National Weather Service at the Pocatello Regional Airport.
“As we get into the early part of next week temperatures will be much cooler than normal,” meteorologist Andrew McKaughan said Tuesday.
He said people will begin to notice temperatures start to cool down in the face of a strong cold front.
McKaughan said temperatures will be about 15 degrees or so cooler than average.
On Tuesday it’s expected to be in the lower 70s to upper 60s across the Pocatello area, according to McKaughan.
“It will feel fall-like,” he said.
And McKaughan said the cooler weather will last for a few days.
It’s not unheard of, but it’s not common to get temperatures like that this time of year, he said.
“It’s the time of year when we start to see some changes,” McKaughan said. “Fall isn’t too far away.”
Still, the Weather Service doesn’t expect the overnight lows to get near freezing or drop to the point where it could impact crops, according to McKaughan.
And he says it doesn’t currently look like a prolonged cool-down.
“For a few days it will feel cool, then warm back up into the middle part of next week,” McKaughan said. “But things can change.”
Still, it definitely serves as a reminder that fall isn’t too far away, according to McKaughan.
And though it will warm up again, it likely won't heat up to the extent that it has been recently, McKaughan said.
Although, the longer-term outlook for September is currently to have some high temperature days, according to McKaughan.