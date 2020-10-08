East Idaho is forecast to receive a blast of winter weather this weekend.
The National Weather Service says the weather through Friday evening is on par for what East Idaho residents have been experiencing lately — above average temperatures, light winds and smoke traveling from the wildfires to the Southwest.
That changes beginning Saturday morning, however, when a low pressure cold front and upper trough will begin to set in, bringing with it a significant temperature drop, strong winds and precipitation — both rain and snow — especially for the higher elevations in East and central Idaho.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Nicole DeSmet says the low pressure system cold front will first hit the central Idaho region on Saturday morning, progressing easterly until it begins to impact East Idaho in the evening hours on Saturday, lasting until early next week.
The East Idaho cities at lower elevations in the Upper Snake River Plain — Pocatello, Chubbuck, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot and American Falls — are not expected to see snow on Saturday, but could see some rain and will experience about a 20-degree temperature drop beginning Sunday morning, bringing the low temperatures to around freezing, DeSmet said.
Regions at 8,000 feet and above beginning Saturday night will experience precipitation, which could include a mixture of rain and snow.
Lower elevations in East Idaho on Saturday will experience mostly sunny conditions with a chance of rain, as well as southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph becoming west-southwest winds in the afternoon, which could gust as high as 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
On Saturday night, there is a 50 percent chance of rain showers after 7 p.m. with a low of 41 degrees in lower elevation locations in East Idaho. Wind gusts could reach as high as 36 mph, the National Weather Service said.
By Sunday morning, the cold front will have progressed fully into the region, lowering the snow level to the 5,000- to 6,000-foot range, meaning cities such as Lava Hot Springs, Island Park, Montpelier and Soda Springs will experience rainfall and potentially a mixture of rain and snow, DeSmet said.
Areas in the Big Hole Mountains east of Idaho Falls, the Eastern Highlands, Immigration Pass northwest of Montpelier, Targhee Pass north of Island Park and Fish Creek Summit near Soda Springs are also likely to see a bit of snowfall, up to 1 inch, the National Weather Service said.
Lower East Idaho elevations on Sunday could experience a chance of showers before 7 a.m. and again after 1 p.m. with a high around 52 degrees. Sunday night temperatures at lower East Idaho elevations could drop to around 37 degrees, with some areas seeing the potential for frost and freeze conditions, according to the National Weather Service.
Aside from the mountain top peaks at or above 8,000 feet, no snow is expected to accumulate from the event, and areas in central and south Bannock County from Arimo to Swanlake will likely miss a bulk of the precipitation altogether, the National Weather Service added.
The northwest front is bringing colder weather from the direction of Canada, which will help to push back against smoke entering the region from the wildfires in California, the National Weather Service said. This cold front will likely be in place until the early to middle part of next week, DeSmet said.
“We’ve heard a lot about people planning to go camping or hunting this weekend and want to make sure they are aware about the dropping temperatures,” DeSmet said. “This weekend will see a very pronounced temperature drop, and precipitation in upper elevations will be accumulating. The lower and higher elevations will be windy on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, particularly across the Snake River Plain with gusts of about 35 mph.”