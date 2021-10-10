REXBURG — The victim of an early morning shooting Sept. 20 has died.
Ralph Brian died on Friday after suffering a gunshot wound to the head around 5 a.m. Sept. 20., at his home at the Boathouse Trailer Court, 340 North 12th West, around 5 a.m.
GoFundMe organizers for Ralph and his wife Karen Brian reported Ralph's death on Saturday.
“It is with a saddened heart that we are writing this,” said Heidi Munns who helped organize the GoFundMe account. “Ralph Brian passed away October 8th, at 4:52 p.m. He was surrounded by loved ones on both sides of the veil. He was such a loving person who could hold a conversation with a complete stranger. He died a hero saving his loving wife, Karen. He leaves us with a legacy of love and unity. The family will be forever grateful for the love and support the community has shown.”
The couple was assaulted after alleged suspect Pierre Lake, 18, broke into their home where he stabbed Karen Brian in the face and arms. The fight later moved outside where Lake allegedly shot Brian in the back of the head.
The couple was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where they both underwent surgery. Since that time, Ralph Brian had remained under hospital care. Karen Brian was recently released from EIRMC.
Prior to the attack, Pierre reportedly told his brother he planned to “cap” someone that morning stated a court document. Lake later allegedly conned campers at the neighboring Eagle Park Campground into giving him a ride back to his Rigby home. The court documents reported that Lake gave the campers a fake name and told them there had been a shooting and stabbing at the trailer court. Madison County Sheriff’s officers later traced Lake to Rigby and arrested him.
After his arrest Lake was charged with four felonies including two counts of attempted murder with “premeditation and with malice aforethought,” one burglary charge and one count of grand theft. Police have not provided a motive for the attack on the Brians.