A local sheriff’s office deputy has succumbed to injuries he sustained when another deputy inadvertently struck him with a patrol car early Monday morning, police said.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday afternoon news release that one of its deputies had struck and killed another deputy while they were responding to the report of a rollover crash near the area of Bone Road and Ninth Road South, which is east of Idaho Falls.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell said Monday afternoon that he expects to release the name of the officer who was killed as a result of the crash some time after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Lovell said he was unsure if the sheriff’s office will release the name of the officer who was driving the patrol car.
The incident began to unfold around 5:18 a.m. Monday when Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Bone Road and Ninth South East to a report of a single-vehicular rollover crash, the news release said.
On scene, a deputy arrived and came in contact with a female adult involved in the crash, who was walking in the roadway away from the scene holding a machete, authorities said.
The deputy followed the woman on foot and asked her to drop the weapon, but she would not put down the machete and continued down the road on foot, authorities said.
A second deputy arrived to assist and joined the first deputy in relaying commands to the woman to lay down the machete, the sheriff’s office said.
At this juncture, a third deputy was arriving in the area while driving his patrol vehicle and approached both the woman and two pursuing deputies in the dark, according to authorities. The third deputy inadvertently struck one of the two deputies pursuing the woman on foot with his patrol vehicle, causing severe injuries, authorities said.
After the deputy was struck, more deputies arrived and began performing life-saving efforts on the severely injured deputy, authorities said. Idaho Falls Fire and Air Idaho Rescue provided additional life-saving efforts as they arrived, the news release said.
Following the crash, the deputy was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls where he succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.
The female involved in the initial rollover crash was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for medical treatment and a mental health evaluation. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office did not identify the woman in its Monday news release.
Lovell said he could not comment on whether the woman or any other person from the rollover crash was cited with a crime, but he should be able to release more information on Tuesday afternoon.
At the request of Bonneville County Sheriff Paul Wilde, the Idaho State Police were called to investigate this incident, Lovell said in the release.
“The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is devastated by this event and our hearts are with the deputy’s family and friends," Lovell said. "This is a tragic loss for them and our family of deputies. We very much appreciate the support of our community and the law enforcement and public safety agencies surrounding us that are assisting and have reached out for support.”