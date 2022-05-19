ST. ANTHONY — A South Fremont Jr. High School first-year science teacher recently received an Idaho Space Grant to attend the annual NASA Science Experience in June.
Yes, Idaho — just like the other 49 states — has a space grant program, said Rebecca Porter who will be one of 65 teachers nationwide to attend the science experience.
“Apparently Idaho has a space program and a space grant program for grades K-12,” she said. “I had never heard of it before. When I talked to them, I told them, ‘I did not know you existed’. They told me, ‘We pay for field trips, we pay for so many things, and nobody knows that we’re here.’”
During Porter’s weeklong venture, she will present her favorite school lesson to science experience officials. She will also go “on every tour NASA has to offer.”
Houston is the scientist’s Zion, Porter said.
“I described it to someone as the ‘science teacher mecca.’ As a science teacher, that’s one of the bigger and best science places to be. All roads lead to there,” she said.
The single mother of Owen, 15; Lily, 14; and Taylor, 12, Porter says that her children are “so stinking excited,” and Porter is hoping to take them with her.
During the experience week, astronauts and Johnson Space Center scientists will teach the educators better ways to integrate science lessons into their classrooms.
“Those types of things — hands on things — we can do that are easy and accessible,” she said.
As someone who has always loved science, Porter recently returned to school at Brigham Young University-Idaho to earn her bachelor’s degree in earth science and education.
“I just like how you can learn how something works, how one thing works, and how to apply it to something else,” Porter said.
While teaching her students, Porter tells them what they’re going to study, and how it will build on other things that they’ll learn.
“I tell them, ‘It will keep building as we’re going through it. We’ll start with a little bit of knowledge and apply that to everything else’,” she said.
Porter applied for the grant last November and learned she had been accepted in April.
“They emailed me. I ran down the hall and jumped in front of my principal. I told her, ‘I’m going to Houston! She said, ‘Oh my gosh! NASA! NASA! NASA!’” she said.
South Fremont Jr. High School Principal Jan Stronks said that she’s thrilled Porter received the grant.
“I am beyond proud,” Stronks said. “We’re extremely proud. She’s a fabulous teacher by the way. She deserves it. The kids love her. She has a great personality that brightens our school.”
Following Porter’s trip to Houston, Stronks plans to have her demonstrate what she’s learned with the rest of the junior high students.
“We’ll definitely be sure she shares her experience with our whole school,” Stronks said.
Stronks helped Porter fill out the grant paperwork last year.
“In the application they wanted to know what type of school I came from,” Porter said. “They wanted to know if I was willing to share the information with others, what type of experiences I needed help with, and where I thought I needed growth.”
Porter says she loves the “aha” moments involved in teaching when children finally understand something.
“You’ll seriously have moments in the classroom where you hear a student gasp and say ‘Oh, my gosh, I got it.’ Those moments are awesome,” she said.
Porter says that working at the junior high school her first year has been a great experience.
“They’ve helped me grow. They have never said ‘It’s your first year, just wait.’ It’s always been ‘What can we do to help you get better?’ They help you grow,” she said. “When I asked about this grant, they said ‘Sure, we need to go through it with you.’ It’s just been a boost for me in being confident in what I’m doing.”
Because she is a first-year teacher, Porter didn’t expect to be chosen for the NASA honor.
“I really filled out the grant application as an experience in writing a grant. I thought ‘I’m a first year teacher. There’s no way this will happen.’ When it did, I was like ‘Oh, my gosh. I should apply for more things if I can get something that awesome’.”
Temporary Fremont School District School Superintendent David Marotz said he was thrilled that Porter has the chance to go to Houston.
“We’re really excited for Mrs. Porter,” Marotz said. “I’ve been talking to her off and on throughout the process. I’m excited for her. I think it’s phenomenal.”
For more information on Idaho’s Space Program, visit www.uidaho.edu/engr/our-people/isgc.