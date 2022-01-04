IDAHO FALLS — Neal Larson, longtime talk radio host and local newspaper columnist recently released his debut fiction novel — a story of a dystopian society.
Larson, of Idaho Falls, had been brewing the idea behind his novel, "Cerebellix," for several years. This past summer, he finally found the time to write the book.
"Cerebellix" is the story of Omnividia, a totalitarian controlled society that's kept in order by a heavy handed dictator Henry Irvine and a computer chip, called the cerebellix, that's implanted in everyone's brain. The book follows the trials of a resistance group as they grow and try to combat Irvine and the cerebellix.
Larson released the book on Dec. 6 and it immediately received a positive response on Amazon, where it appeared on the site's political fiction and dystopian new release lists as high as #6 and #27, respectively.
The radio host turned fiction author announced the release of "Cerebellix" on his talk show, Newstalk 107.9 and his listeners hurried to read the new book.
"We made it really high on the list and we had a good showing," Larson said. "So, I was thrilled that the audience responded very well to it. It's been exciting. It's been really fun to watch people respond to the book."
Larson said he started the book's outline in the spring and began writing in June. For several months following, he spent about 20 hours a week after his work days at the radio station developing his now-completed novel.
“I’ve had this story in my heart for several years and I’ve had a very rough draft of the first chapter in an obscure folder on my hard drive for almost as much time," he said. "But this last spring, I knew it was time to make the story a reality. It was a lot of hours at the public library, a lot of hours at home in my studio. Some days I’d jump in the car with my laptop and drive to a new place just for a change of scenery.”
While "Cerebellix" is Larson's first fiction novel, it's not his first novel. The author wrote a nonfiction novel titled, "Living in Spin: How Media Gurus and PR Czars Open our Wallets and Scramble our Logic," with co-author Rebecca H. Adams.
Larson said he hopes to write a sequel to "Cerebellix" in the future and potentially even a prequel. For now, he's just excited to hear his readers' reaction to his debut novel as more people continue to pick it up.
"I just want people to enjoy an engaging story," he said. "That's what literature is all about is reading and enjoying the story.