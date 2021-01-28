An East Idaho man has died after being hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Bonneville County that occurred on Tuesday.
At approximately 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Idaho State Police arrived to investigate the crash at the intersection of Highway 26 and 45th E.
Kevin D. Hayes, 31, of Rigby, was driving northbound on 45th E. in a 1999 Jeep Wrangler. John T. Hall, 48, of Idaho Falls, was driving westbound on Highway 26 in a 2008 Ford F350 pickup, pulling a single axle trailer. Hayes failed to yield to oncoming traffic at a stop sign, and Hall struck Hayes in the intersection.
Idaho State Hayes was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he died of his injuries on Thursday. Neither Hayes nor Hall were wearing a seatbelt.
The crash investigation is continuing.