An Idaho Falls man who molested a young girl more than 30 times has been sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in prison.
Micah Brewster, 32, confessed to the child sexual assaults when he was arrested in October. During a polygraph examination, he also admitted the victim was not the only child he had molested.
District Judge Joel Tingey handed down the sentence Monday. He gave Brewster an indeterminate sentence of 15 years, time he may have to serve after the 10-year minimum if not released on probation.
Brewster was arrested after the victim told her mother about the rapes. Brewster originally denied sexually assaulting the victim but later admitted he had molested her starting when she was 7 years old, describing the incidents with the same details as the victim.
The attorneys jointly recommended the 10-year minimum sentence as part of a plea agreement.
Defense Attorney Dan Dummar said his client had expressed remorse for raping a child.
“It’s the worst decision he made in his life, and he’s acknowledged that to me,” Dummar said.
Dummar also said Brewster had family that was ready to support him upon release.
Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey said Brewster’s actions included not only rape, but grooming, a technique used in child sexual assault to normalize molestation with victims.
“Ultimately the molestation ended when she caused it to end,” Dewey said. “This was not a decision that Mr. Brewster made to end the molestation.”
Dewey revealed Brewster had admitted in a polygraph examination that he had sexually assaulted other children while he was molesting the victim.
Tingey noted the harm Brewster caused the victim when handing down the sentence, saying it was “robbing a child of their childhood and their innocence.”
”I don’t know if you ever get over something like this,” Tingey said.
In addition to prison time, Brewster will be required to register as a sex offender. Tingey gave the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office six months to file restitution to have Brewster cover the cost for the victim to receive counseling.