IDAHO FALLS — A Rigby man who robbed a pharmacy, led police on a high speed chase and dislocated an officer's shoulder was sentenced to prison Monday.
Gary Holdaway, 52, was arrested in November 2020 after the incident. District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. sentenced him to four-to-10 years in prison for robbery. Other charges for attempting to elude police, resisting arrest and petit theft were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
The incident began when Holdaway entered a Walgreens and demanded they give him fentanyl.
"At first they didn't know if it was all just a joke," Bonneville County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Russell Spencer said during sentencing. "Then Mr. Holdaway told them that the cops were waiting outside for him, that he was going to go out 'his way,' and that if they didn't give him the fentanyl he was going to start slitting throats."
The staff gave Holdaway the fentanyl and a beer. He fled when Idaho Falls Police Department officers tried to stop him, driving 50-60 mph against opposing traffic on streets with a speed limit of 25 mph.
Holdaway crashed and continued to flee on foot, forcing his way into an apartment. He later exited and charged at an officer, dislocating the officer's shoulder before he was arrested.
A key point of discussion at Holdaway's sentencing was his drug addiction, with both attorneys saying it was connected to childhood trauma. According to Defense Attorney Alexander Sosa, Holdaway was abused at age 12 while in the Boy Scouts of America, and spent much of his childhood afraid he would be shunned by friends and family if they learned of the abuse. He reportedly began using drugs as a way to cope.
Spencer agreed that the abuse that led to Holdaway's drug addiction was a mitigating factor. He added, however, that the robbery was not the first time Holdaway had faced criminal charges.
Holdaway's criminal record stretches back 30 years, including drug trafficking, burglary and driving under the influence, and he has spent time on probation, in rider programs and in prison from those offenses.
Holdaway told Watkins he wanted to receive addiction treatment, saying he had tried to stay clean after his previous prison sentence, but that he struggled following the death of a friend and not being able to attend support groups during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While handing down his sentence, Watkins encouraged Holdaway to work on his addiction, telling him he could still get his life on track. He added, however, that Holdaway's recent crimes harmed several people and could have hurt more. He rejected Sosa's request for retained jurisdiction, agreeing that a prison sentence was appropriate.