An Idaho Falls man has been charged with a felony after he reportedly used pepper spray on his mother.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim poured a pot of cold water on Victor Hernandez, 19, after she allegedly found him smoking marijuana in her house Friday.
The affidavit states the victim smelled the marijuana from the bathroom and filled the pot with water before opening the door and dumping it on Hernandez. Hernandez reportedly responded by grabbing a canister of pepper spray and using it on the victim. The victim said Hernandez then ran out of the house.
When an Idaho Falls Police Department officer responded to the call, he observed the victim had redness and swelling around her eyes. The officer wrote in his report that he was struggling to breathe due to pepper spray in the air. The officer also wrote he had been to the victim’s residence multiple times to resolve conflicts between the victim and her son.
Officers found Hernandez by following his footprints in the snow to a nearby shed. He surrendered and was handcuffed without incident.
When asked why he pepper-sprayed his mother, Hernandez claimed she had been abusive toward him.
Hernandez was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. His bond was set at $50,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 21 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.