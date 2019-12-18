Authorities have arrested a 33-year-old Idaho Falls man who allegedly stole two vehicles.
Power County sheriff’s officials say they took Braxton D. Adams into custody on Monday for grand theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and malicious injury to property.
They say Adams stole a pickup from the Lake Channel area, west of American Falls, on Monday. The vehicle was parked at a shop belonging to a Power County farmer.
Another local farmer, who had been alerted of the crime, located the truck, according to a news release. Deputies in the area were then able to arrest Adams, who was still with the vehicle, without incident.
Sheriff’s officials say Adams also stole a Chevrolet Tahoe from the Idaho Falls area earlier that day. He reportedly abandoned that vehicle at the shop where the pickup was taken.