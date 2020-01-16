An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly sexually abused and raped two children over several years.
Richard Niels Dutton, 51, reportedly raped, molested and photographed an underage boy, now 13-years-old, for six years and an underage girl, now 10 years old, for two years.
A staffer at the children’s school reported the abuse to police after the children told their parents.
Dutton admitted to abusing the boy and allowed Idaho Falls Police Department officers to search his phone. The officers found nude photos of the boy on Dutton’s phone. The affidavit does not state whether Dutton admitted or denied abusing the girl.
Dutton was a babysitter for both children during the reported abuse.
Both victims underwent a forensic interview at the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center.
The boy said he was molested as recently as December. He described multiple rapes committed by Dutton, and that he would take photographs of the child during the abuse.
The girl described similar sexual abuse by Dutton. Both victims said they were forced to watch child pornography while they were being abused. Dutton told police he sexually assaulted the male victim three or four times over the victim’s life.
Dutton was charged with two counts of lewd conduct with a minor, both punishable with up to life in prison. He was also charged with causing, inducing or permitting a child to engage in or be used for child sexually exploitative material, punishable with up to 30 years in prison.
Several computers and cellphones were seized from Dutton’s property as part of a search warrant.
The Idaho Falls Police Department released a statement Thursday stating the investigation into Dutton is ongoing and that more charges may be pending.
Dutton is being held in the Bonneville County Jail on a $25,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victims.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 28 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.