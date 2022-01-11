Eastern Idaho lawmakers have differing priorities for the 2022 legislative session, though they all agree on one thing — the Legislature must proceed cautiously in spending surplus funds.
Idaho has a state general fund budget surplus now estimated at $1.6 billion. There's been a lot of talk in the off season about what to do with that money, but now that the Legislature is in session as of Monday, lawmakers are able to begin taking action.
Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-Inkom, Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, and Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, recently paneled a League of Women Voters of Pocatello forum where they discussed their priorities and expectations for this session.
The lawmakers touched on several topics, including mask mandates, surplus funds, spending on K through 12 education, election integrity, and property taxes, among other issues.
Guthrie said the extra money could either prove to be a problem or an opportunity, depending on how it’s spent because state officials aren’t sure how much of the funds are driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and whether spending certain amounts of money in certain areas is sustainable.
Funding education, he said, is something that he favors, though he’s going to be careful about it.
“I will be very cautious in how I approach supporting those kinds of things until we see what the longevity is of this additional surplus we have,” he said. “I don't think we can commit to long term things in large financial volumes until things kind of level out and stabilize. It's going to take a very methodical, thoughtful approach on how we either fund education or we look at tax cuts. I'm probably more leaning on trying to make sure education is taken care of first and then look at what can be done for property. But we're gonna have to be very careful as we appropriate and as we set policy.”
Ruchti said he agrees that being cautious is a good strategy when it comes to spending, but he pointed out that in the past Idaho has struggled to fund things like education, and lawmakers would say, “If we had the money, we would spend it on higher education. If we had the money, we'd spend it on roads, we’d spend it on K through 12. Boy, if we just had the money,” he said.
“Here we are 10 to 14 years later. We have the money and I'm telling you there's resistance to spending the money on K through 12 and on higher ed,” Ruchti said.
Armstrong echoed the notion that caution needs to be employed surrounding the allocation of surplus funds, but he acknowledged that education would be a good place to spend the extra money.
“The schools have been underfunded for long, long periods of time, from the very beginning, I guess. I know we need to work on that,” Armstrong said. “This is a great opportunity to do that with some of this money, but we need to be cautious. I don't know what the answer is, but it’s something that definitely needs to be addressed.”
While the lawmakers were mostly aligned in determining which issues need to be considered this session, Ruchti said he believes there are ideological obstacles that could prevent legislative progress.
The “greatest problem” the Legislature faces, he said, is “an extreme right-wing element in the state” that is growing in influence and distracting lawmakers from improving the lives of Idahoans and finding solutions to their problems.
“We end up focusing a lot of our time on their agenda, their extreme agenda, and for every hour that we spend on something they want to talk about, you know, critical race theory or that the governor is a tyrant, it's an hour we don't have to spend on things like getting property tax under control, so that our seniors aren't being taxed out of their homes,” Ruchti said. “So, we've got to prioritize and do things that are important for the citizens of Idaho.”
Whether Idaho lawmakers can overcome that obstacle and effect significant change to the state with the help of the extra funds remains to be seen, though the Legislature has several years, in some cases until 2024, to dole out portions of the more than $1 billion it’s tasked with spending.
Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello, agreed that education will be a significant area of debate among lawmakers, and said he's looking forward to representing the interests of the Pocatello and Chubbuck area in Boise this session.
"I want to keep Pocatello on the map down here and help (Idaho State University), our teachers and our economy," Nye said. "I'm really looking forward to seeing what we can do this year."