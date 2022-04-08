POCATELLO — About 150 kids from 20 eastern Idaho schools on Friday came to Idaho State University to showcase their 3D-printed work and participate with their peers in the Idaho STEM Action Center's IDX 2022 exhibition.
IDX 2022, which stands for the annual Idaho Exhibition of Ideas, has been part of cultivating Idaho children's interest in STEM for five years. This year, an event at ISU's Eames Complex served to further that goal and give technology and science savvy students from across the region an outlet.
The participants on Friday ranged from fifth- and sixth-graders to seventh- through 10th-graders. They were tasked with identifying a space exploration issue that could be addressed using 3D printing and digital fabrication. Teams of students developed and documented a product to help resolve it.
"The creativity and ingenuity that comes out of this is just brilliant," said Erica Compton, program manager at the Idaho STEM Action Center. "It gives me hope that these are our future scientists who are going to go out and solve a problem that we have. I love that. I mean, that's what the whole goal of this is, right? To create problem solvers and critical thinkers."
Idaho STEM Action Center was created in 2015 because, according to a news release about IDX 2022, "Idaho citizens are not entering the STEM pipeline fast enough to meet current and future Idaho workforce needs."
The organization's goals are to "increase access to STEM opportunities, align education and workforce needs, and amplify awareness of STEM in Idaho."
Compton said Idaho not being able to fill its STEM jobs has long been an issue that needed to be addressed, and the Idaho STEM Action Center has taken a leading role in making that happen over the past nearly decade.
"The biggest thing is just getting kids interested in STEM and engaging them early so they know what opportunities are out there," Compton said. "I've been running this project for five years. It's my absolute favorite thing that I do because of the interest, creativity and ingenuity that comes out of it."
Compton said she hopes to continue to grow IDX in the future, with an emphasis on engaging children from Idaho's most rural areas and beyond.
"I just want to see this event continue to grow regionally," she said. "We need to start teaching these things super young and exposing kids to these really rich experiences of hands-on learning in all sorts of areas."