A 17-year-old Idaho Falls juvenile has been charged as an adult with rape for a sexual assault reported in September.
Anthony Earl Sorenson was questioned by police after the incident was reported to law enforcement. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim said Sorenson attempted to kiss her and held her in place when she tried to pull away from him. The victim said Sorenson raped her and ignored her when she told him no.
Sorenson told police there was no sexual contact between him and the victim. Both he and the victim agreed to have sexual assault kits completed at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
A preliminary examination found the victim’s DNA on his fingers and his penis. The locations match the victim’s description of events. Sorenson’s DNA was found on the victim’s chest.
Rape is punishable with a minimum of one year in prison and up to a life sentence. A no-contact order was issued between Sorenson and the victim.