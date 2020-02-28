On Friday, February 28, 2020, at 8:35 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury crash on U.S. Highway 20 on the Lindsay Boulevard Overpass, exit 307 in Idaho Falls.
Peter S. Jephson, 41 of Idaho Falls, was driving a 2004 Mazda Tribute westbound on U.S Highway 20 when he crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2007 Jeep Wrangler that was driven by Vicente Aguilar, 18 of Dubois.
Jephson was transported by ground ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
Both directions of U.S. Highway 20 on the overpass for Lindsay Boulevard were blocked for approximately one hour.
This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.