The disappearance of an Idaho Falls teenage girl is getting national attention.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public's help in locating Denika Renae Alyce Edmo, age 17.
Denika was last seen on July 15 in Idaho Falls. She is believed to be a runaway.
The American Indian girl is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
She has a tattoo on one of her fingers, a tattoo with the word "Beautiful" on her left hand, and a tattoo with the word "Edmo" on her right wrist.
If you have any information on Denika's whereabouts please contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 or Idaho Falls police at 208-529-1200.