The Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office has filed a new charge against an Idaho Falls father after the previous case was dismissed.
James Manna, 33, was originally charged with felony injury to a child in May after his 4-month-old son was found unresponsive on April 12. A judge dismissed the case at a preliminary hearing on June 1, ruling the state had not met its burden of proof to show probable cause.
The new case was filed on June 3. In addition to felony injury to a child, the prosecution added an enhancement for great bodily harm that increases the maximum penalty if Manna is found guilty.
According to court records, the infant was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, then flown to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City. Manna told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that he had fed the victim and was putting him to bed when he went limp.
Doctors at Primary Children's Hospital found evidence of internal bleeding on the baby's brain, injuries to his occipital lobe and hemorrhages in both of his eyes. The doctors told a detective the injuries were consistent with the infant being violently shaken. There were also reportedly partially healed injuries that were estimated to be two weeks old.
Bonneville County Prosecutor Alayne Bean said her office refiled that charge against Manna because it believed it had evidence to support the charge.
Witness disclosures filed in the new case against Manna indicate the prosecution plans to call two doctors to testify at the next preliminary hearing, Dr. Eric Maughan of EIRMC and Dr. Antoinette Laskey, a professor at University of Utah School of Medicine who specializes in child abuse.
Though he was recharged, Manna was not arrested again, with the court instead issuing a summons.
Felony injury to a child with a great bodily harm enhancement is punishable with up to 30 years in prison.
The preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 6 in Bonneville County Court.