BLACKFOOT — A group of area food truck operators, many of whom have sold their delicacies at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in past years, are planning to extend a popular food tour.
The initial East Idaho Fair Food Tour, organized to help local food truck operators offset lost sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic, spanned from July 16 through Aug. 13, making stops in Blackfoot, Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Rexburg.
The second tour will span from Friday through Oct. 2. Vendors include Reed’s Dairy, Lemon Smashers, Dinky Donuts, LaCasita, Blackhawk BBQ, World’s Best Corn Dogs, Mexican Crazy Corn and Teriyaki Express.
“The group had so many requests for another tour that we decided to please everyone’s cravings for fair food,” the vendors said in a press release.
Admission is free. Tours will be hosted each Friday throughout the next six weeks. They’re scheduled to be at Hirning GMC in Pocatello on Friday, at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds in Blackfoot on Sept. 4 through Sept. 8, at Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet in Rigby on Sept. 11, at Sam’s Club in Idaho Falls on Sept. 18, at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds on Sept. 25 and at Hirning GMC on Oct. 2.
The event will be open from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on every stop except for the Sept. 4 through Sept. 8 Blackfoot stops, which will last from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. An expanded group of 15 vendors is scheduled to attend on those dates.