Significant snowfall is predicted for East Idaho this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS forecasts conditions will be at their worst Saturday afternoon with a combination of snow and strong winds.
The East Idaho mountains could receive 4 to 8 of inches of snow from Friday evening to Saturday night. The Snake River Plain, including Pocatello and Idaho Falls, may receive 1 to 3 inches during that time span.
Saturday’s snow will be heightened by possible drifting and poor visibility from wind gusts potentially reaching as high as 35 mph in East Idaho, especially in places like Pocatello, American Falls, Grace and various mountain passes. The winds will be strongest Saturday afternoon.
The region will see more snowfall Sunday with one inch predicted for the lower elevation areas and 1 to 3 inches for the higher elevations.
Sunday will also mark a dip in temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees to below freezing for the entire region following a week of high temps ranging from the mid-20 to mid-30s.
The weather service noted that the weekend forecast could change as there is still much time before the storms will arrive.
Although the most snowfall is predicted for the weekend in East Idaho, NWS forecasts it will not be this week’s first notable wintry precipitation.
On Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, 1 to 3 inches of snow is predicted in higher elevation areas, while lower elevations are predicted to receive one inch.