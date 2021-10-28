Free health care clinics have long existed in the U.S. but the newest free medical clinic in the Idaho Falls region is experiencing a barrier to provide its services to as many people as it can.
Dr. David Boren, the medical director of the Idaho Falls Employment Health Clinic, said one of the major obstacles the clinic faces is letting people know about the clinic and the free services that are available.
The clinic, which offers non-emergency treatment, is located at 2539 Channing Way, suite 260, in Idaho Falls. Its phone number is 208-932-4932.
“I know we face a barrier that people have never heard of a free clinic. Many hard-working people are suspicious of getting anything for free,” Boren wrote in an email to the Post Register.
Many people need access to free and quality health care. In Idaho Falls, 10.8% of individuals under the age of 65 are uninsured, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Employment Health Clinic specializes in Department of Transportation Commercial Driver’s License physical examinations and focuses on lower middle-class earners, Boren said. It opened in March 2020 and began offering free services in July 2020 after Boren reevaluated the clinic’s budget and determined it could sustainably offer all services free. He also said he had ethical concerns about employment health exams being funded by employers or examinees.
“The marginal cost per patient, unless we’re talking about expensive testing needing to be done, is about 55 cents per person. That is sustainable and I determined, particularly with employment health, why not make our services free,” Boren said.
Boren runs his clinic by himself most of the time, occasionally having an intern to help him out, he said. His clinic has partnered with Eastern Idaho Public Health to educate people about the free services that are available in the region.
Eastern Idaho Public Health provides many free or low-cost services across the region. Those services include a nutrition supplement program for pregnant and breastfeeding women, infants, and children up to 5 years of age. The health district also provides women’s health check programs, vaccination programs, suicide and drug prevention programs.
“All these programs and services are vitally important to the health and well-being of our clients and offering them help us achieve the mission of public health, which is to reduce disease, disability, and premature death,” wrote health district Director Geri Rackow in an email to the Post Register.
About 75% of the health district’s staff are dedicated to providing free or low-cost services, Rackow wrote in the email. Eastern Idaho Public Health also has a maternal and child home visiting program and assists people suffering from tobacco addiction.
Boren said he has about five to 10 patients per week and most of them are recurring patients. He hopes more people will come in to his clinic with more awareness about free services in the area.
Eastern Idaho Public Health faces a similar challenge. Rackow wrote in the email that some of the health district’s programs are underutilized and health district staff believe the general population lacks awareness that the programs exist or doesn’t have a full understanding of the benefits the programs offer.
“There should be no shame or stigma for participating in government funded programs. We build trust by consistently providing fact-based information from reliable sources. We also strive to treat our clients with respect and dignity,” Rackow wrote in the email.
One way to build trust around community members is by partnering with other free clinics in the area to educate people about the services that are available to them among many agencies and organizations, Boren said.
“I don’t view them as competitors, I view them as partners,” Boren said.
Boren said the Idaho Department of Labor emailed him about other free and affordable health care clinics in the area including Madison Free Dental Clinic, Upper Valley Community Clinic, Dr. James Brook, Community Family Clinic, Roberts Community Family Clinic, Rexburg Free Clinic, and Commfamily Clinic.
Boren said another one of his clinic’s goals is to inform people about insurance and tax credit information. According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the minimum income for an individual to qualify for a Advanced Premium Tax Credit is $12,490 for 2021. The guidelines have not yet been updated for 2022.
Additionally, although the table shows an income maximum for tax credit eligibility, these maximums are being temporarily waived in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals can enroll for a tax credit between Nov. 1 to Dec. 15. Boren said he recommends people visit YourHealthIdaho for help to find affordable health insurance.
Boren said aspiring providers can apply for a paid internship at his clinic, sponsored by Lookout Credit Union. Applications are due Dec. 17 and can be submitted on the clinic’s website. The clinic will also be celebrating a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 17.