When Crystal Douglas went out searching for a missing man, she didn't expect to really find him — until she stumbled across his body.
Douglas, 49, publicizes missing and murdered cold cases on her Facebook page, East Idaho Cold Cases. She has hosted the page since 2014.
Douglas grew up in Pocatello, where her interest in cold cases began in light of the disappearance of Cindy Bringhurst. Bringhurst vanished from a Pocatello apartment where she was babysitting, only for her body to be discovered by a fisherman a month later. Douglas now resides in Idaho Falls.
“That was very scary. It also scared my grandmother, and scared a lot of people,” Douglas said.
Douglas has faint memories of playing in a Pocatello park where two young girls were kidnapped. Horror stories haunt the park, she said, and the local ties began snowballing her interest in cold cases.
Douglas began her research after being laid up with an ankle injury in 2013.
“I started researching what happened to all the cold cases in Pocatello that I remembered growing up hearing about, and the research just kind of almost turned into an obsession,” she said.
To her surprise, finding the body of a missing man in 2017 suddenly became something in her area of expertise.
Edward Girrard went missing from Pocatello after failing to show up to a picnic. The story piqued Douglas’ interests, and she had dinner with Girrard's family to uncover clues in an effort to locate him.
Police and family searched for a week, Douglas said, with no answers — so she went searching herself.
“What I do is, I look at where he should have gone, and then where he could have stopped off on the way. I just drove around that area, and parked up along this ridge in Fort Hall," she said. "I got out my binoculars and started looking, and his rolled-over truck was right beneath me.”
Girrard died from the auto accident.
It doesn’t stop there. Douglas found another person's body in 2018.
A missing Idaho Falls man with dementia, Jimmy Rodriguez, was located by Douglas and her friend Ben Smith, the brother of a cold case murder victim.
Douglas and Smith looked near some train tracks off Highway 20, she said, and split up on each side of the track.
“We theorized he probably walked towards the lights towards town. So we each took one side of the railroad tracks and started walking," she said. "Sure enough, boom, there was his body.”
What people don’t understand, Douglas said, is that when searching for a missing person, the best tactic is to move slowly, stop, look 360 degrees around at the ground and then take another few steps. It’s more thorough that way, she said.
“People are so easy to miss if you’re going too fast,” she said.
Douglas posts on her Facebook page frequently, sending out updates, clues and information given to her by family members of the missing and murdered individuals.
Her posts are heavily centered around anniversaries to keep cases going. Her goal is to spread enough information and awareness about a case to trigger someone’s memory and bring justice to the families.
Douglas has family and police contacts all throughout the state, she said, and gets tips frequently.
Some are worth it and are turned over to the police while some are completely irrelevant, she said.
Douglas tries her hardest to focus on cases that don’t receive a lot of media attention because of a lack of information or interest.
“I would say males between the ages of 20 and 70 probably received the least attention,” she said. There are exceptions, but in Douglas’ mind, young girls and children garner the most interest.
“For some reason, the drama surrounding those cases is incredible. I like to spotlight more on the cases that you Google and just don’t get a lot of information about,” Douglas said. Her effort toward talking to family members and police pays off after gaining enough information to create an online post.
“I'm really glad you can search for a certain name, missing in Idaho or murdered in Idaho, and you can actually bring up information, whether it's on my page or on another new site,” she said.
Talking to families can be painful, Douglas said, because they are continually reminded of the open wound that surrounds their missing or murdered loved one.
“They admit they know that information has to stay out to the public if there's any hope that their loved one will receive any kind of justice, or be found, for that matter,” she said.
“So as much as it hurts sometimes, they know it's a necessary hurt to try to gain new tips or new information.”