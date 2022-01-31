Idaho Falls sophomore runner Luke Athay was named Idaho's Gatorade Player of the Year for boys cross country on Monday following a historic cross country season.
Athay is the first District 6 boy to receive the honor since Shelley's Austin Stewart in 2015, and he joins 2021 graduate Jaxon Sorenson (baseball) and 2017 graduate Maya Taylor (volleyball) as recent Idaho Falls athletes to receive Idaho's honor from Gatorade.
Athay said he woke up to the news from his dad, William, who had checked Gatorade's website. The Gatorade Player of the Year selection committee in Chicago names winners in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. State winners then become eligible for the National Player of the Year award for their respective sport, announced by Gatorade later in the year.
"It's really weird for me to think I get to be honored as the Gatorade boys runner of the year for Idaho and I'm just a sophomore," Athay said by phone. "It's awesome because there's a lot of other boys who were deserving."
Athay's Gatorade recognition follows a season of accolades that accumulated over nearly five months: one of four District 6 boys ever to break 15:06 (all during last season), going undefeated in 5k races through the 5A state meet, running a personal best 15:05 at the Bob Conley Invitational, winning the 5A District 5-6 and 5A state individual titles and placing sixth at the Nike Cross Northwest Regionals. He made history in December in Walnut, Calif., with a third-place finish at the Eastbay West Regional to join Idaho Falls' Zach Erikson (2018) and Bonneville's Jed Barta (1998) as District 6 boys qualifiers for the Eastbay Cross Country National Championships in San Diego, where he finished 20th in 15:40.3.
Athay's recognition comes exactly one week after Skyline sophomore Nelah Roberts, Idaho's repeat 4A individual state champion who placed 25th at the Eastbay National Championships, received Idaho's Gatorade Player of the Year award for girls cross country. Athay and Roberts are the first pair of eastern Idaho runners to receive Idaho's Gatorade cross country Player of the Year awards in the same year since Stewart and Madison's Rachel Morrin in 2015.
The official press release from Gatorade shared that Athay has a 4.0 GPA, is involved in community service initiatives through church and is also involved in Hope Squad, a group which shares suicide prevention resources.
Athay said Idaho Falls High recently began its own chapter of Hope Squad, which has been around in other local high schools, and he was nominated for the chapter by his peers. Athay said the bulk of the work will be starting soon with daily meetings.
"I know many people who have struggled with depression and suicidal thoughts," Athay said. "My involvement really starts in a month or two. I hope it goes well."
Athay said his winter has been 'a little rough.' His scheduled two-week break from running in December following his long season became a three-week break upon getting sick. Now he is taking a slow, cautious approach to preparing for outdoor track season as he deals with an Achilles tendon issue.
"I don't know what I did when I started running, but I messed up my Achilles," Athay said. He hasn't competed in any indoor meets and is cross training with an exercise bike and weights.
Official releases on Roberts and Athay can be read at playerofyear.gatorade.com.