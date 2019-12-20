The East Fork Mink Creek Nordic Center south of Pocatello officially opened over the weekend, despite having only a modest amount of snow.
Pocatello City officials say they were able to open early thanks, in part, to a new Ginzugroomer purchased with the help of an Idaho Falls Nordic Ski patrol grant.
“The previous groomer took too long to cover the entire trail system economically,” Lance Clark, the city’s Outdoor Recreation manager, said in a news release. “The new groomer is better equipped to handle low snow conditions and allows us to cover about twice as much ground in the same amount of time.”
Clark noted that Pocatello Cross Country Ski Foundation members have also contributed many man-hours to the grooming effort this year.
Roughly 75 percent of the center is now ready for cross country skiers, snowshoers and sledders, according to Pocatello officials. They say the trails are groomed daily and are open 24/7.
Visitors can purchase season passes at the Community Recreation Center or daily passes onsite. After hours, users can pay their fees at the boxes located at each trailhead.
Officials say they have cross country skis and snowshoes available to rent at the center on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will also have snow tubes available come January.
For more information, people can visit nordic.pocatello.us.