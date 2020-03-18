Cache Valley and the Watsatch Front experienced a major earthquake and several aftershocks this morning.
No damage was immediately reported in Cache Valley, but there are reports of scattered damage in the Salt Lake City area and the city's international airport has been closed.
The University of Utah Seismic Station reported that a 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit the Wasatch Front shortly after 7 a.m., shaking homes from Logan to Utah County.
The epicenter was just southwest of Salt Lake City, and an estimated 2.76 million probably felt the quake, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. There were no initial reports of any injuries.
More than 20 aftershocks hit after the initial earthquake, with the strongest measured at 4.4.
The Cache County Sheriff's Office tweeted it has protocols in place following an earthquake, but no emergencies have arisen locally.
"We have checked infrastructures and we can we report we have found no damage at this time and everything appears normal," the sheriff's office reported. "Updates will be provided as needed. Stay safe."
Many Cache Valley reported feeling the temblor, some dramatically.
In Salt Lake City, the quake sent spooked residents fleeing their homes, knocked out power in places and brought the city's light rail system to a halt.
Residents reported feeling shaking across a 100-mile area, with the heaviest impact in Salt Lake County, officials said.
About 32,000 people lost electricity in the Salt Lake City Area, said utility Rocky Mountain Power.
It was the largest earthquake to hit Utah since a 5.9 magnitude quake shook southern Utah in 1992, according to Utah Emergency Management.
The Herald Journal will provide more details as they become available. Any local residents experiencing property damage should phone the newspaper at 752-2121 Ext. 1007.