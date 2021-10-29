Turnout for early voting prior to Tuesday's election has been extremely strong in both Power and Bannock counties, according to elections officials.
The counties cut off early voting on Friday evening. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.
Lists of Bannock County polling places and precinct maps are available online at bannockcounty.us/elections.
"Early voting has been a great turnout. It's been busy," said Julie Hancock, Bannock County elections administrator.
Bannock County has ExpressVote technology available, which uses a touch-screen format and produces a paper record for tabulation, to help the visually impaired.
Power County Clerk Sharee Sprague estimates her county's early voting is up by 40 to 60 percent compared with past regular consolidated elections. Sprague said all precincts with contested races in Power County are located in American Falls, which should expedite the counting of votes. She's optimistic results will be in by 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
Sprague said this will be the second election in which the county will use a ballon-on-demand system, which prints a ballot on demand for each qualified voter. She said the system helps the county reduce costs and makes certain there's never a shortage of ballots at any polling place. This will be the third election in which the county will use electronic poll books, which help to make certain voters cast their votes in the correct precinct and that they get the appropriate ballot.
In Pocatello, Brian Blad, Sam Laoboonmi, Idaho Sierra, Christine Stevens and David Worley are running for mayor. In council Seat 4, Kathleen Lewis, Josh Mansfield and John C. Ruth are running. In council Seat 5, Linda Leeuwrik, Bill Miller and Lydia Noble are running. In council seat 6, James Bucci and Richard Cheatum are running.
In Chubbuck, Kevin England and Dan Heiner are running for mayor. In council Seat 2, Dave Hall is facing Roger Hernandez.
Deanna Judy and Dave Mattson are running in Zone 5 of the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees.
Heather Clarke, Idaho S. Law and Clayton Armstrong are running for Zone 2 on the District 25 school board.
In Arimo, Jason G. Farr, Lonnie J. Gunter and Gary S. Yearsley are running. William "Bill" Jons is running against Amy Hemsley in Zone 3 of the Marsh Valley School District 21 Board of Trustees.
In Inkom, DeReese Goodwin, Jason Hooker and Teresa Norton are running for the City Council.
In Lava Hot Springs, Cody De Los Reyes is running against Craig Knutson for a two-year term on the City Council and Rickey Frandsen, Lisa Guthrie, Leah Navarro and John Taylor are running for a four-year term on the City Council.
Lava Hot Springs will also have a pair of ballot initiatives up for consideration.
The first ballot initiative will ask voters to increase the city's local option non-property tax on retail sales from 2 percent to 4 percent and to boost the special tax on liquor-by-the-drink and motel occupancy from 3 percent to 5 percent. Building materials and groceries would be exempted. If approved by a majority of voters, the increases will take effect on Dec. 1. The special tax is available to resort towns, where services are used by many people from out of town who don't pay property taxes.
By raising the special tax, city leaders hope to generate revenue to help cover rising costs of its contract with Bannock County for law enforcement services, increasing labor costs, the hiring of a new code enforcement officer and some major infrastructure projects on the horizon.
The election ballot will also include a second question seeking permission for the city to use revenue derived from the local option non-property tax increase to be used for additional purposes including “development and implementation of a comprehensive plan for the city, law enforcement services which are currently provided by the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office but may be provided by other sources that may be developed in the future, city code enforcement, maintenance and infrastructure and storm water capital improvement maintenance.”
In Power County, Rebekah K. Sorensen will run against Marc Beitia for mayor. The top three vote-getters from a field of eight candidates will win seats on the City Council. The list includes Joyce Foster, M. Dan Hammond, Marshall Henrie, Gilbert Hofmeister, Susan Love, Tammy L. Trent, Jeffrey Blauer and Mike Ferguson.
There's also a ballot initiative in Power County. The board of directors of the Falls View Cemetery Maintenance District is seeking a permanent override levy of $77,500 per year starting in fiscal year 2022. The maximum cost to the taxpayer of the cemetery district is $40 per $100,000 of assessed value, and the current override would increase the burden by $18.33 per $100,000 of assessed value, according to language in the ballot initiative.
Sprague explained the cemetery district needs the funding to build infrastructure, such as irrigation lines and roads, to serve an expansion of the cemetery onto adjacent land that the district currently owns.