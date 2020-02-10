A community effort organized by Eagle Scout Tanner Smith will help keep residents of the Idaho State Veterans Home a littler warmer in the waning days of winter.
On Feb. 1 the Chubbuck resident joined a larger-than-expected group of friends, family and ward members at the Tyhee Stake Center in making about 60 blankets, which the Century High School student will then donate to the veterans home for the use of the residents.
“I wanted my project to be something that meant something to me personally, but was also feasible,” Smith said.
“Tanner has multiple grandparents who are veterans and have lived in assisted living facilities,” Smith’s mother, Melanie Smith, said. “He wanted to find a way to thank them for their service.”
Smith was brainstorming potential project ideas with his mother during a rare break in his hectic schedule, which includes playing for the Century basketball team. After she suggested making blankets and asking friends, family and community members to help, all that was left was to decide for whom the blankets would be made.
Once Smith thought of the veterans home, his mind was instantly made up. Figuring out the logistics of the ambitious endeavor, however, wasn’t as easy.
“At first, I thought I’d just get a corporate sponsor,” Smith said. “But that didn’t quite work out like I thought.”
Smith then turned to his community again, soliciting monetary donations as well as donations of unused fleece material. Smith was overwhelmed with the response he quickly received. Friends, family, church members and even a few of his former elementary school teachers happily pitched in to ensure enough fleece was either donated or able to be purchased to complete the project.
Walmart and Vickers Western Store also donated materials.
Word was then sent out throughout Smith’s ward and social circles that he would be making the blankets. He walked into the church that day hoping that at least a few people would show up to help.
Over 20 people did, and Smith watched volunteers from each of his and his family’s social circles — many of whom didn’t know each other — work side by side to help his project become a reality.
“My parents’ friends from college that they’ve known forever came to help,” Smith said. “They ended up working next to some members of our ward, and unbeknownst to us, they actually knew each other from a long time ago.”
Smith anticipates the blankets will be delivered later this week.
In addition to his community’s support with the project, Smith said the sense of unity the group had while working together was something he’ll never forget.
“Everyone has disagreements in life, like politics or religion,” Smith said. “But service, doing good for those veterans, brought us all together.”