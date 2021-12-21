The letters that jumble in Kayleb Jablonski's mind make it hard for him to keep pace in class and pose a barrier toward his goal of one day working for the FBI.
Kayleb, a freshman at Highland High School, has an individualized education plan listing special accommodations to help him overcome his dyslexia, such as receiving teachers' notes before lectures and having his test questions read aloud.
Throughout his time in school, however, Kayleb insists those accommodations haven't always been followed, though he acknowledges he doesn't press the issue as he's embarrassed to be singled out.
Kayleb and his family are part of an advocacy organization, called Decoding Dyslexia, whose members believe Idaho is deficient in its approach toward educating students with the common learning disorder, which they say affects about 20 percent of students.
The national organization's state chapter has lobbied for several significant reforms and is working with Gov. Brad Little's Office on legislation to address Idaho's perceived shortcomings regarding dyslexia.
Specifically, the organization would like to see the state make investments in screening and early detection of dyslexia and teacher training, as well as the creation of a statewide dyslexia handbook.
"We are the only the state with no professional training (about dyslexia) for those teachers," said Robin Zikmund, founder of the Idaho chapter of Decoding Dyslexia, based in Meridian.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra also recently came out in support of drafting state legislation specific to dyslexia, along with some other reforms to help students with the disorder succeed.
"I feel that everybody deserves an education and we all know the foundation of education is reading," Kayleb's mother, Tammy Jablonski, said. "If you do not have that foundation to start with you struggle with every subject in every area. He's not getting the education he deserves."
Dyslexia is a general term for hereditary disorders that involve difficulty in learning to read or interpret words, letters and other symbols but that do not affect general intelligence.
Kayleb was diagnosed with dyslexia in fourth grade.
Tammy had her son evaluated at Sanctuary Counseling and Psychological Testing in Chubbuck before he was finally diagnosed with a disorder that she believes should have been detected much earlier by his public school.
"There needs to be some legislation to get laws in place requiring schools to have that early intervention," Tammy said. "Every other state has legislation."
Feeling left out
Kayleb's intelligence is above average. He has an engineer's mind and a knack for solving 3D puzzles, but he reads at a third-grade level. It's typical for him to read a paragraph and have no recollection about the most basic details.
He also had an auditory processing disorder that makes it tough to filter out background noise.
"It feels like you're left out on different assignments that you should be learning," Kayleb said. "It kind of feels like you can’t do the other stuff the other students are doing."
Short of reading test questions aloud to everyone in the class, Kayleb would like Idaho schools to invest in computer software that converts text into speech.
Tammy recalled a conversation the family had when Kayleb was in fifth grade and the family was discussing what they would do if they won the lottery.
"He said, 'If I won I would open a dyslexia school in Pocatello,'" Tammy said.
Maryanne McGrory, an Alameda Middle School geography teacher and president of the Pocatello Education Association, said there's been no required training about dyslexia during her several years with the school district.
McGrory believes area public schools do a good of adhering to individualized education plans for students with dyslexia. She emphasized IEPs are legal documents that must be followed. But she agrees staffing constraints make the task extremely tough, as special education teachers have swamped caseloads.
"The state Legislature needs to fully fund us in education. We need to move out of the 51st position in funding for education," McGrory said.
Tammy emphasized there's plenty of room for schools to make progress without spending more money. For example, she said one of her son's former social studies teachers started off the school year by calling her and asking advice on how to most effectively provide instruction to him. She said Kayleb thrived in that classroom.
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 issued a prepared statement in response to a request for comment on the subject: "Literacy is at the heart of everything we do at SD25. From intervention to enrichment, our staff is deeply invested in identifying needs and providing a multi-tiered system of support to learners through continual progress monitoring, targeted intervention strategies, and teacher training and collaboration."
Ybarra's plan
From kindergarten through third grade, students learn to read; from fourth grade on they read to learn, Ybarra, the state's top public education official, explained.
As an elementary school teacher for more than a decade, Ybarra witnessed how difficult it was for students who fell behind in reading to get caught up in later grades. That's why she believes it's so essential for the state to detect dyslexia and other learning obstacles as early as possible.
Ybarra vows the state Legislature will take up legislation on dyslexia during its next session.
Five years ago, the state updated the Idaho Early Reading Indicator to include an at-risk report to help teachers from kindergarten through third grade identify students with reading difficulties, including characteristics of dyslexia.
"Our students often aren't diagnosed with dyslexia until our later grades," Ybarra said. "As a third-grade teacher, I knew first-hand when a student came to me with gaps in achievement the chance of closing that gap was slim to none."
Earlier during this school year, Ybarra said her department also launched an intensive effort to train teachers in the early grades about the science of reading. More than 190 teachers participated in the program, called Striving to Meet Achievement in Reading Together. It continues through May with optional participation during the next school year.
Ybarra also advocates for adding a fifth comprehensive literacy standard for educator preparation programs addressing prospective teacher candidates' understanding of reading and writing difficulties.
Ybarra has convened a working group — which includes State Department of Education staff, parents and reading experts — to draft a dyslexia handbook for the state.
"More teacher training must absolutely be a part of that plan," Ybarra said.
Ybarra said the importance of addressing how the state handles dyslexia was recently reaffirmed in her mind by several Idaho students from fourth through 12th grade who serve on her Student Advisory Council.
Ybarra anticipated the students would identify COVID-19 as the main subject of their council's focus. Instead, they chose dyslexia. One of Kayden's classmates at Highland serves as a member of the council.
Parents advocate for change
Zikmund said her public school district was ill equipped to recognize the early warning signs of dyslexia. Consequently, she ultimately paid $1,000 to have a full neuropsychological examination of her son conducted before he was diagnosed with dyslexia at age 9.
Zikmund explained children with dyslexia typically have trouble rhyming, struggle to identify colors and shapes and find it difficult to recognize letters and the sounds they make.
She's been paying $700 per month to provide therapy for her son's dyslexia, but she noted many Idaho parents can't afford that option. Zikmund said Gov. Little has identified literacy as the state's top educational priority, but she believes school district's don't know how to properly invest the funding he's awarded toward the goal. State legislation and a handbook on dyslexia would help, she said.
She said nationally approved screeners must be designated to identify students with dyslexia in kindergarten and first grade. Students who show signs of having dyslexia at an early age would then work in a small group, where they would receive appropriate remediation. Zikmund said every school should have a teacher who has undergone intensive training for dyslexia remediation.
College standards for educating teachers about dyslexia need to be enacted, she added.
"Why is a teacher being given a license to teach without ever having been introduced to the No. 1 learning disability?" Zikmund asked.
Furthermore, she said the State Department of Education should add a dyslexia specialist.
Her organization has been working closely with Greg Wilson, the senior advisor of education who reports directly to the governor, on draft legislation. Zikmund believes her group's effort to draft a bill is much further along than Ybarra's plan. Zikmund question's Ybarra's commitment to the cause, reasoning more would have been accomplished by now if the superintendent truly prioritized helping students with dyslexia.
Ybarra, however, noted that she, too, regularly meets with Wilson about the issue, and she believes she's already made strides toward helping dyslexic students. In Ybarra's estimation all of the parties concerned about dyslexia are part of a single, concerted effort to get a law passed and effect change. Furthermore, Ybarra said she created the Special Education Advisory Panel on which Zikmund is a member.
"We're looking at pieces and parts and we're still talking to folks about what's going to work for Idaho," Ybarra said.
A special school
Kim Zeydel, a retired high school teacher from McCall, could empathize with her students who had dyslexia. She's dyslexic herself.
Zeydel, who was Idaho's 2015 teacher of the year, would allow her dyslexic students to present their knowledge in other ways than just written papers — including videos and Power Point presentations. If a dyslexic student performed poorly on a test, she'd find him or her outside of class for an impromptu oral quiz. Typically, the students did better and she'd adjust their scores.
Zeydel explained people with dyslexia are often geniuses who excel at spotting complex patterns. Albert Einstein, for example, was dyslexic, and surveys have found a large percentage of the nation's wealthiest business leaders have dyslexia, Zeydel said.
Zeydel agrees it's not always easy for a teacher to follow the special accommodations of a student's IEP.
"The teachers have too many kids to remember whose IEP says what and all of them say they want their kid to sit in the front row. Well, there's not enough room in the front row," Zeydel said. "This is where we need to teach the teachers how to work with these kids."
She's currently facilitating dyslexia training to teachers in a couple of Idaho school districts, including the Marsh Valley Joint School District.
In her opinion, the state's top priority regarding dyslexia should be improving early screening. Current approaches by the state do a good job of identifying students who struggle with reading but don't go a step further to diagnose learning disabilities, she said.
Early detection of dyslexia also saves money by reducing the number of children in special education — or even by keeping students out of the criminal justice system, Zeydel said.
Zeydel said it wasn't until 2020 that the state finally included the word "dyslexia" in its comprehensive literacy plan.
"The state is finally moving," Zeydel said.
Connie Risser, director of the Joshua Institute in Meridian, a private learning center offering educational therapy to help students with dyslexia, explained dyslexic children require a structured, phonetic approach to learning how to read. They also need to focus much more time on learning to read.
One of her greatest frustrations with the state's public schools is that children with dyslexia are "handed off to a paraprofessional with no training in how to help that child" while special education teachers complete mountains of paperwork. She also believes public schools tend to set modest goals for children with dyslexia in order to document progress.
"Let's reform special education and not make token goals that mean nothing," Risser said.
Risser seeks out private donors who help her offer about $80,000 per year in tuition aid so that the Joshua Institute can serve students whose families earn lower incomes.
Risser has seen students with dyslexia at the Joshua Institute jump an entire grade level in both reading and math within a single school year.
"I wonder if these token goals are just because we've given up on these kids," Risser said.