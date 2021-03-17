A Pocatello woman who started a business to clean up dog waste for pet owners says it will come in handy for many people who don’t otherwise have the time or energy for the job.
So Mary Anne Chantar's Duty Patrol LLC basically provides those pet services and others over all of Pocatello.
“Anything inside Pocatello city limits we can cover,” says owner Mary Anne Chantar.
But Chantar says that Duty Patrol can’t go into Chubbuck yet because they’re not licensed or bonded to operate there.
She said the business started when she put notice of it on her personal Facebook page and got a bigger response than she anticipated.
So she started the business with her first customer on Jan. 10 and has already seen it grow to about 30 customers.
She now has six part-time Duty Patrol workers, who wear bright vests with logos to identify them.
And they’ve all passed background checks and have experience with animals.
“It’s a good group of people and they are a team — they work together,” Chantar said.
So the business now has enough workers to cover the entire city and meet the needs of customers.
She says currently the melting snow has revealed pet droppings that people don’t want in their yards.
“It’s spring cleaning time — the snow melts and they can see all the waste,” she said.
And she says it’s just not healthy to have that in the yard.
So the business can take care of that problem.
Chantar says they actually have enough personnel to handle as many as a few hundred such customers.
And she enjoys the opportunity to help.
“I think a lot of people love animals, but don’t have time or energy to do everything for them,” she said.
And she says that’s where she thinks the service is going to manifest itself.
Her business also offers shopping for dog or cat food and veterinarian supplies.
“I want to do that because I think that it is something that is much appreciated,” she said.
The business also offers dog walking and running and they will send a GPS photo of the route and a picture of their pet to the pet owner.
It will show when and where they went on the walk or visit.
“I think that’s important for credibility,” said Chantar, who was a dog groomer for 10 years in Georgia.
She says the cost to dispose of waste that fills a grocery bag is $6 and two bags is $12.
And a 5-gallon bucket is $35 and two buckets are $60.
And she says it’s heartwarming to provide the services.
“It makes me feel special to know that we’re giving their dog the best services and that we love and play with them,” she said.
Overall they have five different part-time employees in five different parts of Pocatello.
Chantar also has one part-time employee who does the bookkeeping.
Meanwhile, in addition to supplementing her retirement income, Chantar, 65, also wants to use the business to raise funds to support organizations that aid animals.
“That’s really important because too many of them have to be put down,” she said. “We need spay and neuter programs.”
And while services are broadly available through the company, they still prefer 48 hours notice to fulfill requests for clients.
Plus, bookings made after 7 p.m. the day before the service costs $10 per visit applied to a customer’s order.
Chantar doesn’t charge anything to drop off that waste in the owner’s trash can. But if she has to haul it to the dump she charges $3 a bucket.
Other services offered by the business, which is licensed, bonded and insured, include dog walking, visiting pets and pet house-sitting.
And Chantar aims to keep it up.
“I’m just hopeful we can keep going with what we’re doing because it’s a good service and it makes pets and people happy,” she said.
The email for the business is pets@duty-patrol.com.
The phone number is 208-232-8117.
In addition to cash, the business takes Venmo and credit cards on its web page at duty-patrol.com.