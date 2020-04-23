Interstate 86 is blocked between Pocatello Regional Airport and American Falls because dust storms have caused multiple wrecks on the stretch of freeway, according to Idaho State Police.
The wrecks occurred between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday and state police report that the interstate's eastbound lanes are completely blocked in American Falls and the westbound lanes are completely blocked at the Arbon Valley Highway exit.
Numerous emergency units including multiple ambulances have responded and reports indicate that several people may have suffered injuries in the crashes. Several tractor-trailers are among the many vehicles involved in the wrecks.
The dust storms are still occurring and driving conditions are unsafe along the Interstate 86 corridor.
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory calling for gusts of up to 45 mph in East Idaho Thursday morning through Thursday night.
The weather service said winds of over 30 mph were recorded around noon Thursday at the Pocatello Regional Airport. Gusts of that speed can easily cause dust storms, the weather service said.
The wrecks on Interstate 86 are being investigated by Idaho State Police who are expected to release additional information soon.