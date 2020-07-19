The body of a man who drowned in Bear Lake has been recovered, authorities said.
The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office said the body of Martin T. Garcia, 27, of Logan, Utah, was located and removed from the lake by emergency responders on Sunday afternoon.
Garcia fell off his inner tube in the area of North Beach State Park around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the Sheriff's Office said.
Several individuals on kayaks who were near Garcia witnessed him struggling in the water and these individuals paddled toward him to help, authorities said.
But Garcia slipped under the water before they could reach him and they could not locate him afterward, the Sheriff's Office said.
The Sheriff's Office and emergency personnel from several other agencies responded to the incident and began searching for Garcia.
The search was eventually suspended Saturday night due to water conditions and darkness but resumed around 5 a.m. Sunday.
Emergency responders from numerous agencies including the Sheriff's Office participated in Sunday's search and divers with the help of sonar were able to find Garcia's body around 1 p.m. in 6 to 8 feet of water.
His body was subsequently removed from the lake.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.