POCATELLO — A motorist drove a vehicle through the front wall of a hair salon in the 900 block of N. Main Street on Thursday night, according to the owner of the building.
J.D. Hansen, who owns the building at 928 N. Main St. that houses Image Designer Salon and Snake River Solstice CBD, said a hair stylist had just locked the front door to the salon and gotten into her car when the driver crashed into the building at about 9 p.m.
Hansen said she watched the crash happen and called 911.
"It broke the whole front of the salon — the whole waiting area," Hansen said.
Hansen is working with a Blackfoot restoration company to make the repairs. He has insurance, but he's uncertain if the motorist was insured.
"It's going to be very expensive. It did damage to a lot of electrical in the walls and broke two windows. A lot of the wood was really cool reclaimed wood," Hansen said.
Hansen is a hair stylist who owns J & Company Salon, located in another downtown building at 127 N. Main St. The hair business operating in the damaged building he owns, Image Designer Salon, lost water due to damage to part of the water main serving the building.
Hansen said they've temporarily moved into his salon, which has ample space.
Pocatello police said they'll likely release information about the crash mid next week, after an investigation has completed.