On Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 4:29 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash eastbound on US Highway 26 at milepost 356.9, east of Ririe in Bonneville County.
Jose Susano-Carrillo, 29, of Jackson, WY, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu eastbound on US26. Susano-Carrillo crossed the center line and struck a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Logan Thompson, 33, of Rigby, ID.
Susano-Carrillo was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Thompson and his passenger, Brandy Thompson, 32, of Rigby, ID, were transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
Thompson and his passenger were wearing seatbelts. Susano-Carrillo was not wearing a seatbelt. The eastbound and westbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 3 hours.
Idaho State Police were assisted by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.