A drive-thru Starbucks coffee shop will replace the former Idaho Central Credit Union at the corner of Fifth Avenue and East Benton Street in Pocatello.
The former ICCU building at 544 E. Benton St. will be demolished and a new multi-tenant building will take its place, according to Don Zebe, a commercial real estate specialist who headed the project alongside his partner sons, Mike and Jared Zebe.
Starbucks is the first tenant confirmed to be moving into the building once it's constructed. Neighboring tenants to Starbucks have not been confirmed.
Don said he anticipates the project to be complete in spring 2023.
"Demolition of the existing building will start as soon as they get their permits, which they are currently finalizing," Don said. "This has been in the works for a while now, and the plan was to do something that was going to continue to beautify that portion of town. So, this is just a great thing."
In addition to a drive-thru Starbucks, the new building will have 2,800 square feet of space up for lease by other businesses.
"It will likely be filled by those kinds of companies that are typically around a Starbucks or that want that kind of traffic," Don said. "It is going to be an absolutely gorgeous building. The city has got some great vision that's going to keep the university district moving in the right direction."
The new Starbucks will join at least four others already in the Pocatello-Chubbuck area. There is also a new full-service Starbucks location planned for Idaho State University's library when it is remodeled in the future.
Don said he thinks the Starbucks on East Benton Street, which will have a drive-thru and dine-in seating for customers, is going to be a good addition to the already busy street corner.
"I think a Starbucks will do phenomenally there because it's a highly traveled intersection in the university district that's in great proximity, even for those that are working at the hospital to come down the hill and go right to a drive-thru," Don said. "That area has been underserved, and it's really going to serve that side of the valley in a tremendous way that it hasn't been."