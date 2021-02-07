POCATELLO — Several unoccupied parked vehicles in the area of a well-known Pocatello bar were struck by gunfire during a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning, police said.
The incident occurred around 1:20 a.m. in the area of the Clydesdale Bar & Lounge in the 600 block of North Fifth Avenue not far from Pocatello City Hall.
Pocatello police said no one was injured during the shooting although there were multiple people present who witnessed the incident.
Police said the gunfire came from a vehicle driving along North Fifth Avenue and the bullets struck several cars parked along the 600 block of North Fifth as well as in the Clydesdale's parking lot.
Police are following up on several leads in this case and haven't yet provided additional information about the suspect vehicle.
If you have any information on this incident please contact Pocatello police immediately at 208-234-6100.