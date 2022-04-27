In the run-up to the summer and peak irrigating season, the City of Driggs is working on short term solutions to a water supply issue stemming from possible contamination of one of the city’s main water sources.
Last fall, the Idaho Department of Water Quality performed routine tests on the city spring east of Alta at the mouth of Teton Canyon. The spring, a valuable source of water for the city and some surrounding subdivisions, provides between 400 and 500 gallons per minute, doesn’t require pumping, and is the city’s most senior water right. The tests revealed that groundwater appeared to be leaking into the spring somewhere, which leads to the possibility of contamination. (No confirmed contamination or health issues have been attributed to the spring thus far.)
Driggs public works director Jay Mazalewski explained that the options at that point were to either turn off the spring or issue a boil water advisory, recommending that everyone on the city system boil their tap water before drinking it or cooking with it. A boil water advisory was deemed a nonstarter.
“Having to turn the spring off was a bummer, for sure,” Mazalewski said about making the call in September. It has been off since then, and civil engineering firm Keller Associates has been working to determine if the city’s water system can continue to function through the summer without the spring online.
Riley Bradshaw with Keller Associates gave his findings to the Driggs City Council on April 19: it is doable, using the other six or so city wells. The city’s water supply does meet the demand on peak days without the spring, even accounting for anticipated new water connections that will go live this summer.
The concern, Mazalewski said, is that leaving the spring offline reduces the city’s safety cushion. “We have adequate water to handle this summer, barring any major issues, but we don’t have quite the surplus we’ve had in the past.”
That’s why Driggs will likely introduce some voluntary conservation measures when irrigation season begins. City park contractors have already been asked to alternate their watering days and stagger timing, and Mazalewski said he’ll be working with “the low-hanging fruit,” the large lot owners like the school district and the LDS church, to determine a watering schedule that will level out demand. At an upcoming meeting, the council will discuss experimental measures for residents such as watering on even- or odd-numbered days.
“We’re looking for voluntary compliance for now,” Mazalewski said. “We’d like to work with owners and residents and get everyone on the same page. If we encounter issues, we’ll start to consider more steps.”
Mayor August Christensen pointed out that water usage is “already on everyone’s mind,” given the 2021 drought and the disappointing winter of ‘21-’22.
Now Keller Associates will work on tracking down the indicators of groundwater seeping into the spring, with hopes of fixing it this year.
Operating without the spring will require a lot of monitoring and manipulation of the water system, Bradshaw told the council. “But you’re got capable staff and I know they’re up to it.”
At the same time, the firm has applied for an Idaho DEQ planning grant on behalf of the city in order to fund an updated system-wide water facility plan. The plan, which looks at the city’s available water rights, pumping capacity, and storage capability, needs to be up to date so that Driggs can apply for loans and grants through Idaho DEQ to pay for system upgrades.