Andrea Wabaunsee

Andrea Wabaunsee applies some final touches to her makeup March 14 at her AirBnB rental. A dark and gothic theme runs through many of Wabaunsee’s elaborate drag outfits, coinciding with her hard rock musical taste.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

Staging a drag show in a conservative state like Idaho may seem daunting, but to Tatiana Rexia, it’s one of her favorite places to perform because, she says, Idahoans just love drag.

Drag queen Tatiana Rexia, who is known as Andrea Wabaunsee when she’s not on the stage, and the Lipstick Divas performed last weekend at a packed Boomtown American Saloon, and have been performing in Lewiston for more than a decade.

