Audience at Pocatello Library board meeting

Audience members at Tuesday's Pocatello library board meeting held at City Hall.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — It was standing room only at Tuesday’s Marshall Public Library board meeting at City Hall, the first since a group of East Idaho conservative leaders and members of local Christian congregations held a sit-in to protest a drag queen reading program for children held at the library earlier this month.

The council chambers at City Hall saw over 70 people in the audience for Tuesday's library board meeting. The crowd was comprised of both supporters of Reading Time with the Queens, some donning “Protect Drag in Idaho” T-shirts and buttons, and those in opposition holding “Drag is not for Kids” signs who were there to speak out against the drag program at the library.

Audience at Pocatello Library Board meeting group

Reading Time with the Queens shirt

Some audience members at Tuesday's Pocatello library board meeting wore "Reading Time with the Queens" shirts in solidarity.

Father of Four

Grateful for our public officials and library employees who protect the rights of all citizens, especially those historically oppressed and ostracized. Hopeful my kids will can grow up in a world where they need not hide their identities and where they can find thriving public community no matter who they are.

