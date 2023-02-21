POCATELLO — It was standing room only at Tuesday’s Marshall Public Library board meeting at City Hall, the first since a group of East Idaho conservative leaders and members of local Christian congregations held a sit-in to protest a drag queen reading program for children held at the library earlier this month.
The council chambers at City Hall saw over 70 people in the audience for Tuesday's library board meeting. The crowd was comprised of both supporters of Reading Time with the Queens, some donning “Protect Drag in Idaho” T-shirts and buttons, and those in opposition holding “Drag is not for Kids” signs who were there to speak out against the drag program at the library.
While there was no specific agenda item on the table regarding Reading Time with the Queens for audience members to weigh in on, some of those in attendance used the meeting's public comment period to directly address the Library Board of Trustees.
Those supporting Reading Time with the Queens told the library board that it should adjust its policies so that protests like the recent sit-in should not be allowed. Those opposed to Reading Time with the Queens told the board that such a program is unfit for children and should not be allowed. The Reading Time critics also advocated for the removal of what they believe to be pornographic materials from the library.
The tension between the two camps appears to have spilled over in the wake of the sit-in held during the Feb. 11 Reading Time with the Queens program. East Idaho conservatives such as local Republican Party leader David Worley and Ron Nate, a former Republican state lawmaker from Rexburg, and Christian church members including Don Whitecar, pastor of Mountain Valley Baptist Church in Pocatello, occupied many of the seats in the reserved meeting room at the library as a means of preventing children and families from participating in the regularly scheduled Reading Time with the Queens program.
The first and last speakers during the public comment period Tuesday were Trudee Ruffridge and Lynda Eggimann, respectively. Both are Pocatello residents who told the Idaho State Journal after the library board meeting that they recently joined MassResistance, a nationally known organization identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an anti-LGTBQ hate group. But local members and supporters of MassResistance strongly disagree with that designation.
Ruffridge opened her statement during the library board's public comment period by reading a passage from “This Book is Gay,” an edgy book about LGBTQ relationships that includes detailed instructions on sex acts. The book is often at the center of library book banning proposals and has prompted outrage from parents.
Ruffridge explained that she believes the book is pornographic and that “no 12-year-old should be reading something like this and it should not be available to him or her at libraries or at our schools.”
Following the meeting Tuesday, Ruffridge explained that her concern with porn in public libraries is relative to Reading Time with the Queens because “they talk about things that little kids should only learn from their parents.”
“As a parent, I would rather teach my children about the varieties of people and the diversity in this community and across the world. I don’t think it should be available in book form to anyone under the age of 18," Ruffridge said.
Ruffridge also took issue with the Southern Poverty Law Center's designation of MassResistance as an anti-LGBTQ hate group.
“MassResistance is not a hate group, this is not what they are about,” she said. “Anybody who is gay can do what they want. I don’t care what your gender, color or sexual preference is. Children should not be exposed to something that should be taught at home, if at all.”
Eggimann said she attended the last two Reading Time with the Queens programs at the library and can personally attest that “nobody was impolite, nobody was yelling, screaming or cussing or degrading the people that were there.”
She continued, “I don’t think our children should be seeing pornography, certainly not in our schools and certainly not in our libraries. We’re talking about the next generation growing up not knowing the difference between a boy and a girl, not knowing who they are talking to. These people can do what they want at home in their own private world. They don’t need public spaces to be in. They shouldn’t be promoting these kinds of things to our children and grandchildren. It’s totally inappropriate.”
Rowan Smith, the vice president of Reading Time with the Queens, an employee of the Marshall Public Library and a parent of young children, also shared his thoughts with the library board during the public comment period.
He began by explaining that members of MassResistance have been protesting Reading Time with the Queens at the library since November of last year.
“MassResistance speaks very euphemistically about its hatred of Reading Time with the Queens but I’m tired of dancing around the claims that what Reading Time does is indecent, immoral, abnormal or sexual in nature,” he said. “I’d like to save us all a little time and call a spade a spade — MassResistance hates us because we are LGBTQ people. It does not matter how long we continue to prove that Reading Time puts on a family-centered, G-Rated, sanitary program every month. It will never meet their standards because we are gay. They showed up with Bibles in hand and called us pedophiles because we are gay. They hate that Reading Time with the Queens exists as a vehicle of gay cultural expression. They are afraid that our organization will demonstrate to children in our community that a happy, fulfilling, blessed life as a gay person in Idaho is possible.”
Smith said members of MassResistance have handed out full-color trifold pamphlets at the library with his children present about why transgender people like him are pedophiles. He said that he is hated by MassResistance for simply being gay and trans, “which means that whenever I enter the library as a patron or an employee, I am scared. Every day at work, at home, alone, with my colleagues, with my friends, and especially with my children, I am scared.”
Smith called on the library board to classify the Feb. 11 sit-in as exactly what it was in his opinion, a protest, something he said the library does not allow inside the building.
Following Tuesday’s library board meeting, Smith explained that “This Book is Gay,” a fiction book intended for young adult audiences, has never been included at a Reading Time with the Queens event and likely never will be.
“Our programming is for everyone, but it is intended for school-aged children 12 and under, but more specifically for children between the ages of 4 and 10,” Smith said.
Another speaker at Tuesday's meeting in favor of Reading Time with the Queens was Jessica Buckley, a Pocatello parent who frequently brings her children to the monthly program that started at the library in 2017.
“I can’t help but wonder if the protesters that participated in the sit-in (earlier this month) were not asked to leave because it was not clear enough that their behavior was disruptive?” she said to the library board. “I would like you to know that from my perspective, these protesters were absolutely disruptive, disrespectful and harassing the organizers of the Reading Time program.”
Buckley said that by occupying all of the seats before families with children could do so on Feb. 11, those participating in the sit-in were definitely disruptive.
She added, “If there are no rules in place to allow planned community events to occur in the reserved community space, what is the purpose of reserving the room in the first place? The sit-in was disruptive behavior, plain and simple.”
Buckley said that although those participating in the sit-in were not overtly rude or disrespectful, their presence alone was enough, mainly because Reading Time with the Queens has become a safe space for her and her children.
“That safe space was ripped away, ripped away from me, from my children, from the Queens, from everyone who wanted to be there,” she said. “My heart was racing. My stomach was sick. I was worried about the children, about the Queens. I should not feel unsafe bringing my children to the library.”
Two others spoke in favor of the drag queen reading program — a political science professor at Idaho State University, Colin Johnson, and Misty Friedel, a local LGBTQ activist.
Johnson spoke about Russia’s “gay propaganda bill” passed in 2013 and then expanded two years ago after, according to him, the publication of “Summer in the Pioneer Tie,” a coming-of-age story following two young men and their budding romance that uses Soviet nostalgia to emphasize that queer individuals and their relationships are a natural part of Russian life.
Johnson said the library deserves to have “more resources, more literature, more stories, more art and more events."
“Not fewer, not less,” he said. “I support Reading Time with the Queens and the right of queer persons and their perspectives to be expressed in public. I would encourage the (library) board not to fear and go along a path reminiscent of Putin’s Russia, because we need not turn away from constitutional principles of freedom and common principles of decency and dignity.”
Friedel explained that what happened at the Feb. 11 Reading Time with the Queens event was a “disturbance that relied upon quiet disruption” and she called on the library board to reconsider its policies.
“I kindly implore the library board to define disturbance in a way that protects special case events such as those catered to children,” she said to the board. “While we do not want to exclude the public from attending events, we do think that children’s events should give priority seating to children. This means limiting the number of seats given to adults, and potentially defining age limits of attendees. We trust you to establish a ruling that takes special circumstances into account, and we trust in you to prevent history from repeating itself.”
Grateful for our public officials and library employees who protect the rights of all citizens, especially those historically oppressed and ostracized. Hopeful my kids will can grow up in a world where they need not hide their identities and where they can find thriving public community no matter who they are.
