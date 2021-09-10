FORT HALL — Several dozen motorcycle riders from East Idaho, Utah and Boise stopped at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Casino on Friday morning while on their way to Jackson, Wyoming, for a procession for fallen Marine Rylee McCollum.
Cpl. Phillip Baldwin, a Fort Hall resident and member of both the Idaho Veterans Network — a Boise-based group of veterans who advocate, share information and solve problems for veterans and their families in crisis — as well as the Ogden, Utah-based 49-2 chapter of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association organized the rally point so that local veterans and motorcycle enthusiasts could pay their respects to McCollum and honor the other 12 U.S. service personnel killed by a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 26.
“Today was awesome and we really appreciated everyone that showed up,” Baldwin said. “When someone makes the ultimate sacrifice for our county, it’s our duty to come together. These service members put their lives on the line for our freedom and the least we can do is make sure they have a warrior’s welcome when they come home, regardless of how they came home.”
Numerous motorcycle associations arrived at the Shoshone-Hotel and Casino’s southeast parking lot between 9 and 10 a.m. Friday before eating a free hamburger or hot dog and knocking the kickstands up at noon to head to Jackson.
One of the groups at the rally point Friday morning were the Greybeards Motorcycle Brotherhood East Idaho chapter. Brotherhood members Jim Wilson of Idaho Falls and Jesse Johnston of American Falls spoke to the Idaho State Journal about the importance of honoring returning service members regardless of their status and compared the experiences of those who return today to both their own welcomings and those of service members who preceded them.
“For a lot of us that are service members, we just want to honor Rylee, bring him home right, show love and support to his family and to let them know he did not die in vain,” Wilson said. “Many of us choose the same road that he did serving our country and we know what it’s like to come home. Unfortunately some of us don’t get to experience that, but hopefully he is looking down on all of us and sees this support. We appreciate his sacrifice and the love for his country.”
When Wilson returned home from his time as a Marine during Operation Desert Storm, he said the reaction from the local population was overwhelmingly positive. Johnston on the other hand didn’t quite experience the vitriol that returning Vietnam veterans faced, but did encounter those who were not appreciative of his sacrifices.
“I had some negative experiences,” Johnston said. “At a bar in my hometown in Inkom a girl looked at my bracelet of my team leader that got killed in action a month before and said I deserved to be on a bracelet with him because I was a baby killer. People still experience that today. My dad was a Vietnam vet and had bags of puke and soiled diapers thrown at him, and we don’t get it to that extent but you still run into folks who won't support the troops or the war because it’s politically driven. It still does happen, and that’s why we keep doing things like this. We are here in solidarity for our brotherhood whether we have a tie to that service member or not.”
One reason Wilson and Johnston ride in a motorcycle brotherhood is so that they can jump behind the handlebars, forget about any issues they’re dealing with and remember why they decided to serve their country in the first place, Wilson said.
“For a lot of us, we come back and these bikes give us a sense of freedom and remind us what we did it all for,” Wilson said. “We don’t know a better way to honor a young man than to show up and bring him home.”
All of the riders at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Casino ate a free lunch and then headed out to Jackson to be there by the 3:30 p.m. stage time to escort McCollum from the airport to the local funeral home.
Despite the somber circumstances, Baldwin says he was more than thrilled about the turnout Friday morning.
“I am very proud of the veteran community,” Baldwin said. “We all admire their perseverance and power.”