Several old, brick buildings in the City of Downey's downtown area are poised to undergo extensive renovations, and the community has built a new splash pad for children.
Mayor Rex Nielsen said the buildings all date back to the early 1900s, and the renovations should provide a shot in the arm to the local business community.
Furthermore, Nielsen said the splash pad, which opened earlier this summer in Woodland Park east of the city building, has already proven to be a community asset.
Nielsen said a City Council member had heard about plans for a splash pad in Malad and thought the concept would provide something for local kids to do during the summer.
"The splash pad has been a big hit," Nielsen said, adding the city invested about $6,000 in the project. "We've got kids on it about every day."
Nielsen said the city has already started work on a $12,000 renovation of its city hall. The city is repairing the brick and covering the facade with stucco. Rock will be added along the building's base.
"It's really starting to look nice," Nielsen said.
He said the city building was formerly used as a fire station. The city now leases part of the building for a gym and for a hair salon.
Across the street and to the north of the city building, a two-story former J.C. Penney location that recently housed the community's only grocery store is planned for an extensive remodel, Nielsen said. He said that structure, called the Hyde building, houses the local post office.
A couple from Utah bought the building a year ago. They plan to house their eBay business in an office in the building. The husband is an artist who makes works from metal, and he plans to make an art studio. They'll also create an area on the ground floor to rent for community functions. Nielsen said they plan to renovate the upper floor for their home.
"When it's done they're planning an open house," Nielsen said.
The vacant former Western Auto Store building, located on Main Street directly across from the post office, is planned for a renovation and may be the home of a future bakery or coffee shop.
Furthermore, the South Bannock District Library location in Downey is looking to expand into a vacant lot between the library and the former Western Auto Store building.
Finally, a local artist, Marsh Valley High School teacher Dan Lewis, recently painted a mural of an eagle and a flag on a storage building facing the veterans' memorial in Henderson Park. The mural was funded by the local American Legion Auxiliary and will serve as a new addition to the veterans' memorial.