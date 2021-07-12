A 58-year-old Downey man is facing an aggravated assault charge in Bannock County.
Matthew J. Howell was charged with the felony crime for an incident that allegedly occurred on June 28, according to District Court records.
Bannock County sheriff’s officials say they received a report of a disturbance between a man and an elderly woman in a vehicle. When officers arrived on scene, they found two men holding Howell on the ground.
After further investigation, they determined that Howell had struck the woman in the vehicle and that the two bystanders had pulled him out and held him down until officers arrived, sheriff’s officials said.
Officers subsequently took Howell into custody on the aggravated assault charge.
Howell waived his right to a preliminary hearing on July 7, and his case has since been bound over to District Court.
If convicted of the crime, Howell faces up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.