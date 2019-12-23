The perimeters of American Falls could attract walkers, cyclists and outdoor lovers with the development of a proposed trail system that has been discussed since January 2019.
The trail, called Ferry Hollow, would be about 25 miles long, weaving from Willow Bay Marina to Massacre Rocks State Park along the Snake River.
On December 10, the City of American Falls held an open house for the public to express their opinions on the exact routes of the trail and the location of amenities such as benches and trash bins, as well as possible effects on nearby privately owned land.
“Right now we’re creating a plan for high-priority issues, seeing what’s important and what can be done further down the road,” said Mayor Marc Beitia.
One of the groups that has tackled gathering community input and feedback has been the American Falls High School’s Future Farmers of America Ag Issues team. The FFA students have gathered the thoughts and opinions from the community since the first stages of planning the trail and have worked on its development since early 2019.
The project has four stages, which include research, development of a conceptual trail design, refining the trail design and creation of the master plans. Currently, the city is in the second stage as it collects more public feedback.
The third stage is set to begin in January 2020 to March 2020 which will include a public survey and a steering committee meeting. The fourth stage of creating the master plans is set to begin in March 2020 and end in August 2020. JUB Engineers Inc. are the ones developing the blueprints for the trail.
The cost of the trail would come from grants, with several already received throughout the early process of the plans. These grants include the National FFA Community Improvement grant for the amount of about $2,100, which was written by high school student and FFA Chapter Treasurer Juan Ramirez.
An additional amount of $3,000 in grants have been received through the efforts of City Council member Kristen Jensen, Mayor Marc Beitia and others. These grants will go towards stationary exercise equipment that will be set along the already developed portion of the trail along Willow Bay in the coming months.
As far as maintaining the portions of the trail outside of the city, Beitia said it would most likely be civic groups.
“(The city) isn’t going to bite off more than we can chew,” he said.