POCATELLO — After landing a corporate donor to fully fund a major renovation of Holt Arena, Idaho State University’s athletic department now dreams of building a new basketball stadium.
In August, Idaho Central Credit Union announced a major donation covering an overhaul of the interior of Holt Arena. ISU Athletic Director Pauline Thiros said that project will entail replacing seats, adding elevators, improvements to the entryways, the addition of donor hospitality suites, club space and premium seating.
The cost of the renovation to the 50-year-old facility has not been determined, but Thiros said it will be a multi-million-dollar project.
On Monday, Thiros confirmed the university plans to solicit donations to fund a new basketball stadium that would likely be located on the north side of Holt Arena. She said the stadium will take years to come to fruition.
Thiros said the Holt Arena renovation will represent the first phase of her department’s new master plan, and the basketball stadium would be phase two, building on a string of recent wins made possible by the generosity of several community supporters.
ISU President Kevin Satterlee added, “We are seeing a renewed sense of support for Idaho State, and the excitement is contagious. People are taking notice of the great things we are doing and making an investment in the future success of our students.”
On Saturday, ISU received a separate $50,000 donation from Cole Chevrolet, Nissan, Kia to support its Champions Fund, which covers costs of projects to improve the athletic experience at ISU.
In the recent past, the fund has been used for locker room renovations, building a film room for basketball and volleyball teams and providing nutrition for student athletes, Thiros said.
Thiros has a few projects in mind that could potentially benefit from the donation by Cole Chevrolet, Nissan, Kia. She said the department would like to renovate a room in the basement of Turner Hall to serve as a student athlete academic center, where the offices of academic advisors, a study hall and a computer lab could be housed in one space. She said another option would be to create a space in Holt Arena in which athletes could watch film and host meetings. Thiros said the football team, specifically, lacks such a space.
Art Beery, executive general manager and managing partner with Cole, Nissan, Kia and Cole Chevrolet, said his sales have been through the roof recently, and he believed it was a good time to make a substantial contribution. Year over year, he said Kia sales are up 183 percent, and Nissan sales are up 114 percent.
“Frankly, we’ve been inspired by what ICCU was doing and other car dealerships,” Beery said.
Beery said he appreciates that Thiros and Satterlee have a big vision of growing the university’s athletic department and helping athletes. He believes sports are great for uniting communities.
When he first moved to Pocatello more than five years ago, Beery said the city felt more like a town with a university in it than a university town. That’s changing, he said.
“I think it’s starting to build now, that type of culture,” Beery said. “What I really like is they’re working hard. Their administrators are reaching out to the community. They’re making sure the community feels a part of the university.”
Thiros was delighted when ISU’s Prepare2Roar athletic department fundraising campaign brought in $275,000 last year. Though this year’s campaign hasn’t officially launched, Thiros said ISU appears to have already surpassed last year’s amount, based on preliminary phone calls with donors.
“The community support is certainly on the upswing, and it has been,” Thiros said. “We’ve also been working harder in athletics on raising money than we ever have been. The only way you can build an excellent athletics program is through private donations, and we’re asking for that support very actively and we’re being met with very favorable responses.”
In the past year, ISU’s athletics department has also purchased athletic training equipment, built a golf simulation practice facility and secured a donation from Portneuf Medical Center to add a new athletic training room in the Sports Medicine Center.
“We’re trying to create ways donors and constituents can be part of our department. ... We’re getting yeses, and it feels very good,” Thiros said.
The following additional contributions from major donors were also made during the past year:
Mike and Leslie Machurek, Bob Matsey, the Meador family, Donna Flynt, Peter Kole and Larry and Joanne Kent all made donations of at least $25,000 toward endowments for football scholarships.
Dave and Barbara Kragthorpe made a $15,000 gift for a scholarship endowment, matching gifts made by players of the 1981 Bengals football team.
ESI Construction of Boise and Brad Cook, whose daughter played volleyball at ISU, have given $10,000 annually to the Match Point Club for new volleyball nets and pads and to renovate team spaces.
Joe and Judy Saratore gave $100,000 to establish the Champions Fund. Peter C. Kole, an alumnus of the College of Business, recently gave $100,000 to the Champions Fund.
Bingham Healthcare is making gifts of $100,000 every year to fund the Bingham Healthcare Strength and Conditioning Program. Their gift made it possible to cover the salary of an assistant strength and conditioning coach.
Portneuf Health Trust contributed $20,000 toward student athlete nutrition.
The university anticipates soon announcing another $50,000 gift from another donor to build a fueling station to provide nutrition to athletes.
ICCU and Merlin’s TV helped fund a new film in Reed Gym.
The Football Alumni Team is contributing about $50,000 annually to fund the football summer program, which provides summer scholarships and stipends to help football players stay in Pocatello and get ahead academically and in their training.
An anonymous donor gave $20,000 to purchase MacBooks for women’s basketball players.
“We feel extremely fortunate that our alumni and friends are supporting our vision to improve facilities and provide more services to our students to enhance their overall experience as Bengals,” Thiros said.