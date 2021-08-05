The superintendent of the Marsh Valley School District south of Pocatello says it's a big boost to the district to have received recent donations from the Lava Lions Club.
“I heard they had some money that might be available and we had some needs so I reached out to the club,” Gary Tucker said.
And he said the organization donated $40,000 for a much needed new lawnmower that will help the school district, which has a lot of sites that require mowing.
“We've had a similar one for 30 years, but it's on its last legs,” Tucker said. “We've done a good job of patching it, but we can't get parts for it any more.”
He says that 30 years is a long time for a lawn mower to last.
“It's a miracle it's still working,” Tucker said.
And the mower is needed, since the district covers two-thirds of Bannock County and several communities.
“I think it's going to be a really great asset for us,” he said.
The mower will find use with six different schools, in addition to the district office, he said.
"We cover quite an area so it's nice," Tucker said.
The outdoor grass areas are used by the physical education program, sports programs, community programs and a lot of different efforts that the school district is involved in.
So the mower is important.
“We've got a limited staff and staff is expensive so this is a tool that will allow us to work a lot smarter and a lot faster,” he said.
Thus the new lawn mower will have its work cut out for it.
“We just really appreciate the fact that they thought of us and were not only willing to help the school district, but the community,” he said.
Tucker says if the school district had not received the donation to buy the lawnmower it would have needed to come up with the funds for one eventually from somewhere else in the school budget.
So that would have left less money for updates to the district's facilities, and those are important, too.
For instance, Marsh Valley High School was built in the 1950s.
“Our buildings are aging so we do have some needs,” Tucker said.
He says some of the projects can be put off for a time, but eventually if the work is put off for too long overall then those projects can turn into even more expensive improvement projects.
And they likely would have been more limited in finding funds for those efforts without the donation from the Lions Club.
Plus the Lava Lions Club, which not long ago completed the creation of a five mile path for the community, has done other things for the school district in the past.
For example, the club also donated $30,000 for two full tuition scholarships to Idaho State University for two years, in addition to the lawn mower, he says.
“They've been very supportive of our district,” Tucker said.