The Justice Department and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced a settlement with J.R. Simplot Company involving Simplot’s Don Plant manufacturing facility located near Pocatello, Idaho.

The settlement resolves allegations primarily under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) at the facility, including that Simplot failed to properly identify and manage certain waste streams as hazardous wastes. The settlement requires Simplot to implement process modifications designed to enable greater recovery and reuse of phosphate, a valuable resource. The settlement also requires Simplot to ensure that financial resources will be available when the time comes for environmentally sound closure of the facility. Simplot will also pay a civil penalty of $1.5 million.

