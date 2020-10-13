FORT HALL — A woman who was walking on Ross Fork Road within the Fort Hall Indian Reservation on Sunday night was airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center after she was attacked by loose dogs, according to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.
The identity of the woman and the extent of her injuries have not been released. The Fort Hall Police Department responded to the scene and the Bannock County Sheriff's Office is now aiding in the continuing investigation.
The Journal will update this story as more details emerge.