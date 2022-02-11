A dog owner whose dog died after ingesting an ibuprofen-laced hot dog in the Corral Creek area created a fundraising page to aid police in their investigation.
Kassy Dumke, who started a GoFundMe page titled, "Pocatello trail users fight back!" said she and her husband are devastated by the loss of their dog, Mudge, who died within 48 hours after eating one of the laced hot dogs that police say someone has been intentionally leaving along Pocatello area trails to harm dogs.
Dumke said she hopes to use the money raised as a reward fund to encourage people to share any information they may have about the toxic hot dogs with the police to help find the person who has been placing them around the area.
Several dogs have eaten the ibuprofen-laced hot dogs and gotten sick from them in the last few months, according to police. Dumke said Mudge died just before Christmas after her husband took the dog hiking in the Corral Creek area.
"We didn’t understand how she could go from 100% to gone in such a short time," Dumke said of Mudge. "We had no idea what had happened. It was later that we heard that someone had been purposefully leaving ibuprofen-laced hotdogs along trails around Pocatello. When we learned that they had shown up in the area we had hiked with our dogs, we just knew."
The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the toxic hot dogs after getting several reports of them showing up around a list of local trails.
A spokesperson for the county said on Friday that there are currently no suspects in the case, but the investigation is ongoing.
"For so many of us, dogs are part of our families, so it’s absolutely understandable these reports are very upsetting,” said Sgt. Jon Everson with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office. “Local and federal law enforcement are doing all we can to learn more about what’s happened and who might be responsible.”
Investigators are asking the public to:
• Be vigilant for any suspicious activity near trailheads or along walking paths
• Never compromise your own safety, but as the situation allows, be a good witness; if possible, document the activity and include a detailed description of the person and type of activity, including make, color, and/or license plate of any involved vehicle.
• Report the suspicious activity as soon as possible to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office at 208-236-7111. Suspicious activity could be anything regular trail users recognize as odd or out of the ordinary.
The sheriff's office said in a news release that trail cameras are part of regular forest management, and while the agency can't disclose its investigative techniques to avoid compromising the investigation, investigators are asking the public to not interfere with trail cameras if they see one.
"The best assistance the public can provide is to be aware of suspicious or unusual activity, document it if possible, and report the activity or any other tips directly to investigators as quickly as possible," the sheriff's office said.
The GoFundMe to help police get information and find the perpetrator has already raised more than $6,400. To donate, visit Fundraiser by Kassy Dumke : Pocatello trail users fight back! (gofundme.com).